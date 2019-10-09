Kantar Logo
Kantar and Frrole announce launch of 'TGI Social+', a comprehensive offer that provides new, deeper and richer insights to engage with consumers online

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company, has partnered with Frrole to roll out TGI Social+, a comprehensive offer which will bring together rich consumer profiles from TGI embedded with social media analytics to provide a comprehensive understanding of online consumers.
In today's customer-centric marketing, brands need to decode their consumers from both an online and offline perspective to create relevant and meaningful messaging and conversations that effectively engage their consumers. TGI Social+ enables marketers to get a holistic understanding of their online target group and connect with them in their own language when they are most engaged. TGI Social+ offers:
* Marketers to seamlessly understand the social speak among various target groups (as defined by TGI)
* Augmented dataset that can be used for deeper consumer understanding and targeting
* Dataset by category users, durable ownership, and by media interest and intensity
* Marketers can assess both, offline as well as online personality, likes and interests of their target groups in real time
"We know that consumers express themselves more openly and candidly when they are online. Social media analytics gives marketers a unique opportunity to comprehensively understand their consumers, gather their feedback, their likes and dislikes, their issues and interests effectively. This 360-degree understanding of their consumers can help them tailor their messages sharply and make them more relevant and reach the right audience. TGI Social+ is our unique, first of its kind offer that helps brands to engage and talk to their consumers in their language using relevant themes, at relevant times and on relevant online channels," said Hemant Mehta, Managing Director, Insights Division, Kantar.
"We are delighted to partner with a global leader like Kantar to bring together online and offline insights in one place, creating a first of its kind offering that has been missing from the arsenal of marketing teams. It allows both of our customers on the agency as well as brand side to develop a holistic picture of their consumer and the market. It also allows them to answer previously unanswered question during planning and measurement, without having to bother about the hitherto isolated nature of data sources. That will now be a thing of the past for those who use TGI Social+," said Amarpreet Kalkat, CEO, Frrole.
TGI Social+ helps marketers to segment their consumers based on demographics, geography, category consumption behaviour, lifestyle and psychographic profilers and media touch points through TGI. While Frrole's contribution brings to the fold, a thorough understanding of the online personality, behaviour, social activity time, interests and hobbies across the spectrum.
The product leverages capabilities of both TGI and Frrole. Launched in 2001, TGI covers 3000 brands, 400 categories, 300 lifestyle statements and Traditional and Digital media habits. Frrole; on the other hand, brings consumer intelligence through Artificial Intelligence comprising social listening, audience intelligence and influencer intelligence.
The first wave of TGI Social+ is now available and will be updated monthly.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:24 IST

