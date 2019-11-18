Kantar and VTION announce partnership to roll out India's first continuous 'OTT Audience Measurement' solution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company, has partnered with VTION to roll out 'OTT Audience Measurement', India's first real-time audience measurement solution that redefines audience measurement.

The joint, go-to-market offering brings together Kantar's expertise in media measurement and Consumer insights with VTION's proprietary audience measurement technology and data management framework to provide a unique, comprehensive understanding of audience behaviour, insights for communication planning as well assessment of ROI for media investments across OTT Video platforms, OTT Audio Streaming and Podcasting and Broadcast Radio FM Platforms.

Talking about the new partnership, Hemant Mehta, Managing Director, Insights Division, Kantar said, "With consumers moving seamlessly across screens, it is imperative that their behaviour across different media platforms is tracked comprehensively. The explosion in smartphone ownership, availability of affordable data plans and launch of multiple OTT based media options, have resulted in consumers increasingly spending time on their phones and seek their entertainment solutions. OTT platforms have broken the shackles of linear broadcasting and are changing consumers' entertainment and media consumption habits. With the launch of OTT Audience Measurement solution, we hope to provide rich insights into audience profiles, their content and platform preferences as well as give guidelines for communication planning and activation. We are confident that our partnership with VTION will bring immense value for all the constituents of the industry - content creators, platforms, brand owners and media planners."

Commenting on the engagement, Manoj Dawane, Founder and CEO of VTION said, "Today, more than half of the world's population has the power of smartphones. This is profoundly changing the way in which consumers are satisfying their entertainment needs by using their devices to discover and consume content of their choice as per their convenience. At VTION, we, are utilising this power to study their entertainment consumption habits. Our mission is to bring to the market a real-time audience measurement powered by latest technology. Our partnership with Kantar and our proprietary data management framework, which utilizes advanced Machine Learning algorithms, will significantly enhance consumer understanding and add new layer of intelligence for the industry."

