KARAM Industries launches disposable KARAM Face Mask range; strengthens the healthcare portfolio

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): KARAM, India's leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing company, launched its 'Disposable Face Masks range' to offer protection against viruses, bacterial microorganisms, dust, pollen and smoke.

Bearing in mind the ongoing pandemic, the brand has introduced first-of-its-kind RF 01 - RFH 02 plus Disposable KARAM Face Mask range with an aim to offer quality, comfort and affordability to frontline industrial workers.

With increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the company has expanded its PPE portfolio with disposable face mask range as extended use or re-use of masks decreases the level of safety.

The mask ensures durability of 12-hours (cumulative) with single use for different industrial workers and can also be used for daily activities. KARAM has introduced eight variants of disposable masks designed to filter air contaminants which helps the user to breathe germ-free air.

Designed to offer advanced protection at extended hours to frontline and industrial workers, these masks comes with three key aspects - Elastic ear loop, Exhalation Valve and Elastic headband to offer ultimate comfort during prolonged usage.

The product was virtually launched on Monday by Hemant Sapra (President, Global Marketing) and Rajesh Nigam (President, Technical) at KARAM Industries in the august presence of Amitabh Kant - CEO, NITI Aayog and renowned actor and television host Manish Paul who also hosted the entire launch event.

"Given the unprecedented times that we are living in, our foremost line of defence is taking self-precautionary measures, one of which includes wearing masks while stepping out or interacting with others," said Hemant Sapra (President, Global Marketing) at KARAM Industries, while announcing the new product range.

"At KARAM, we are continuously working with GoI and authorities to enable our frontline and industrial workers stay safe as they work towards ensuring the safety of the larger communities. The launch of the new range is our way of expressing gratitude to them and curbing the shortage of protective gear faced by the frontline staff," Hemant Sapra added.

Amitabh Kant - CEO, NITI Aayog appreciated the efforts by KARAM and highlighted initiatives by Government of India in its fight against COVID-19.

