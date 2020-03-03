KARAM Mobile Studios to be installed to commemorate National Safety Week 2020

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): KARAM Industries, India's leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing enterprise, is celebrating National Safety Week 2020, observed on March 4.

On this occasion, KARAM Mobile Studios will be installed in three key cities - Vizag, Haldia and Pune. The aim is to cover the Southern, Eastern and Western parts of the country and spread awareness about the safety of the workers at their respective workplaces.

The complete range of the personal protective equipment (PPE) with more than 150 products from different PPE categories, industries, and hazards will be showcased in the MDVs accompanied with demo sessions, testing and interactive training workshops for the workers.

"We, at KARAM, aim to spread awareness about safety through multiple activations throughout the year. The National Safety Week is the right platform for us to address the importance of safety at work for the workforce in the country. Safety is a crucial aspect of work, however, it is neglected due to lack of awareness and knowledge of essential tools. KARAM's demo Vans are an extension of our beliefs as they cover vast parts of the nation, in a tryst to save lives," said Sandeep Arora, National Sales Head, KARAM Industries, while commenting on the initiative.

In the initial phases of spreading awareness, KARAM successfully covered states like Delhi/NCR, Lucknow, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala. The main objective is to cover all parts of India to spread 'safety awareness'. Last year, the third installation of the mobile studio was initiated in Mumbai.

Through this initiative, the KARAM Mobile Studios has cumulatively covered a distance of 300,000 plus km and has witnessed participation from 3,00,000 plus workers and 2500 plus companies.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

