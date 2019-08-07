KX3
KX3

Karbonn mobiles launch feature-packed phones to celebrate Independence month

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:22 IST

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong focus on promoting the country's indigenous products, leading home grown brand, 'Karbonn Mobiles' has launched a new series of feature-loaded phones to celebrate India's Independence month.
The 'Make in India' and 'Made for India' range of KX phones offer best-in-class features to consumers, at affordable prices. The four new models KX3, KX25, KX26 and KX27 are priced between Rs 700 to INR 1000 and would be available in the Indian market from August 2019.
"The KX series of feature rich phones is aligned with our brand's commitment to offer innovative technologies at reasonable price points. We believe customer satisfaction is what matters at the end of the day. We have been serving India with the best of customized phones for the past 10 years and wish to keep the journey going. This new series complements our customer-centric strategy to offer utility services, without compromising on either style or affordability. In our country, a considerable part of the population still uses feature-phones and, therefore, it is important for us to carefully curate products that are in line with their aspirations", said Pardeep Jain, MD Karbonn Mobiles.
"Independence Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate not just our culture but also the progress that we have made all through these years. The launch of Karbonn's new series is our salute to the country's growing manufacturing expertise that will help us achieve new milestones in the future", he added.
The KX27 comes with an in-built messaging feature called Ztalk that is the highlight of the phone. Especially curated for Indian audience, Ztalk provides a service similar to WhatsApp, in which you send text, voice messages, pictures, emoticons, business cards, etc. Using this app one can enjoy communicating with your loved ones in individual and group chat. KX27 users can communicate with Android and IOS users as well.
Combining functionality and incredible performance across various parameters, the new models are designed for ultimate performance and experience.
The KX3 model comes with 4.5 cm Bright Display, 800 mAh battery, Boom Box Speaker, Wireless FM Radio with Recorder, Power Saving Mode, Digit Read-out and Video-Music player.
KX25 packs 1800 mAh Powerful battery, 6.1 cm Bright Display and features such as FM Radio with recording, Super Bright 4 LED Torch, Digital camera and dual SIM card slots.
KX26 comes with a 6.1 cm Bright Display, 1450 mAh battery, digital camera, Video-Music player, Boom Box Speaker and Power Saving Mode.
KX27 comes with a 6.1 cm bright display, a 1750 mAh battery, digital camera, BT, Video-Music Player, Wireless FM Radio with Recorder and Power Saving Mode.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

