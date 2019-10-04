Adaa Khan on top of Mt Titlis, Switzerland
Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan are in love with Switzerland

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): TV Stars Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan, who are currently in Switzerland, cannot seem to get enough of the beautiful alpine country.
Kick starting their trip with some high octane adventure, Karishma and Adaa took their adrenalin game to the next level as they engaged in activities like zip lining, mountain climbing and paragliding on top of Mt Titlis and Engelberg. While in Lucerne, the actresses donned their cooking hats and tried their hands at making delicious Swiss chocolates before striking a pose or two against the popular Chapel Bridge.
Bollywood fever too was on a high as Karishma and Adaa surprised their fans by grooving to the iconic tunes of DDLJ's 'Mere Khwabon Me'.
The glamorous duo has surely captivated our hearts with their high spirits. Here's a glimpse of all the action from their fun-filled trip to Switzerland.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

