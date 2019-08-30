Karisma Kapoor launches the Forevermark festive collection at Om Jewellers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Om Jewellers, one of the most trusted jewellers in Mumbai, launched their festive collection crafted with genuine, natural Forevermark diamonds. Film star Karisma Kapoor graced the occasion at their Borivali store today.

Highlighting the exquisite brilliance of a Forevermark diamond, Om Jewellers has expertly curated 300 gorgeous pieces crafted in beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds making it ideal to gift or self-purchase during the festive season. Each of the designs highlights the unwavering perseverance towards the excellence and consistency of Om Jewellers.

Talented film star, Karisma Kapoor, attended the event wearing beautiful Forevermark jewellery. "A diamond is forever, it is the eternal promise that is provided by Forevermark. Each Forevermark diamond has a unique identification number, which is a mark of this promise. It is a pleasure to be present at Om Jewellers as they offer the finest diamond experience to their customers with unique designs for today's modern women", said Karisma Kapoor.

"We are delighted to celebrate our 7-year association with Forevermark. Om Jewellers is launching the festive collection that is opulent and quintessentially trendy this season. The chandelier rings">earrings, rings and elegant neckpieces are styled such that they can be easily worn from Ganesh Puja to Diwali party or even to wedding functions. When great craftsmanship collaborates with beautiful diamonds, it results in heirloom pieces that you will wish to pass on to generations", said Bhavin Jakhia, Director, OM Jewellers.

"Diamond jewellery holds a great significance for a modern Indian woman and when it comes to purchasing jewellery during the festive season, she looks for something that is genuine, natural and precious. Keeping this factor in mind, we are delighted to unveil the new festive collection at Om Jewellers as it blends traditionality with modernity, making it an ideal choice for today's multi-tasking woman", said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India.

Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced.

Less than 1 per cent of the world's diamonds is worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity.

