Karle Infra launches Vario Homes at Karle Town Centre, Homes with Progressive Layouts(tm)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Karle Infra Pvt Ltd, a leading real estate and urban infrastructure company, launched Vario Homes, homes with Progressive Layouts™ homes.

Situated at Karle Town Centre in Hebbal, Bengaluru, Vario Homes removes the barriers to lifestyle by way of functional, all-encompassing living spaces that meet the changing needs of a consumer through the evolving phases of life.

Vario Homes' Progressive Layouts™ is powered by Flexi Wall. This L-Shaped Flexi-Wall between the living room, guest room and dining room can be easily opened and closed, creating a personalised space unique to your needs. This ensures that consumers invest in property that not only caters to their present lifestyle requirements, but one that evolves through the differing phases of life. The resulting functional spaces allow consumers to fully experience the richness of life - relationships, hobbies, interests, passion etc.

"Today's living spaces do not keep pace with changing lifestyle requirements of the consumer. No two phases of consumer life are alike. Lifestyle barriers come up when the living conditions cannot adapt to changing consumer needs. And hence, Vario Homes is presented as a solution to address modern day lifestyle barriers arising out of present living spaces. Our Innovative Progressive Layouts™ allows the consumers to decide what their home should look like and at their own convenience," said Senoj Alexander V - VP and Head - Design and Product Development, Karle Infra Pvt Ltd.

With the aim of synchronizing nature with function, Vario Homes provides residents with access to an Urban Forest, a 1 acre tree-filled space forming a canopy, full of native flora & fauna. Bordered by an infinity pool, a cycle track weaves down the forest and through the trees.

The property is capped by a Sky Lounge, a section of which is dedicated to a conservatory where residents can embrace their love for decorative plants and flowers. Residents are also treated to a Nature Farm Terrace, dedicated to those who love fresh, organic food.

The project is aimed for completion by March 2024.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

