Kartik Mohindra now part of Keepers of the Quaich, a global celebration of Scotch whisky

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:13 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The global success of Scotch whisky has been celebrated with new members of the Keepers of the Quaich being inducted into the international society at a private ceremony held at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl.
Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, has been firmly inducted as The Keeper, in recognition of the outstanding commitment to Scotch whisky. To preserve the unique cachet and exclusivity of The Keepers, New Keepers and Masters are inducted at a private ceremony held in the Scottish Highlands. This is the 61st Ceremony and Banquet to take place here.
Collectively, the society represents many thousands of years of experience and knowledge of Scotch whisky.
The Keepers of the Quaich is an international society which was established by the Scotch whisky industry to celebrate the outstanding commitment of those who produce and promote the world's !finest distilled spirit.
Only a limited number of people are inducted as Keepers each year in recognition of their exceptional contribution. To date, just over 2,800 men and women from more than 100 countries have received the honour. Together with the select few that are subsequently distinguished as Master of the Quaich, they represent thousands of years of shared experience and knowledge.
"As Keepers of the Quaich, our mission is to uphold and celebrate the values and image of Scotch whisky globally. I am honoured to join the distinguished Keepers and Masters, and together, commit to preserve and promote the world's finest distilled spirit, the Scotch whisky. I look forward to actively participating and celebrating Scotch whisky both in India and abroad", said Kartik Mohindra at the prestigious honour.
Keepers of the Quaich support international chapters of the society in ten key markets around the world - where members continue to promote the prestigious image of Scotch whisky.
