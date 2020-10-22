Kathak Queen Jayanti Mala inaugurates online dance platform 'Kathakworld.com'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kathak Queen Jayanti Mala (daughter of celebrated Kathak maestro Sitara Devi) inaugurates Kathakworld.com, a website dedicated to bringing back the relevance and appeal of the dance to the younger new-age audience through its experiential way of learning.

This website would serve to be a one-stop destination for all those who are not only interested in learning the dance form, but also those who would like to know about its history, its social importance, and the potential to strengthen its footprint on a global scale.

In a world where social media, pop culture, and fusion hold immense sway over the imagination of the youth, various forms of traditional Indian art and dance are rapidly fading into oblivion.

Thus, with the aim to restore Kathak back to its former glory, Eeshta Bhatt, has started this website-Kathakworld.com. Apart from this, it's also a tribute to Kathak maestro Sitara Devi on her 100th birth anniversary.



"I am extremely happy with this kind of initiative. Through this website Kathakworld.com enthusiasts can learn about the dance form through engaging instructional videos online across the globe and reach out to a wider set of audiences," said Jayanti Mala on the occasion.

"With the passing away of multiple Kathak icons, we have seen a gradual decline of aficionados and critics who understood the art form in its purest sense. It pained me to see the lack of interest in more traditional dance forms amongst my friends. I was really moved by the struggles of my guru and could not be an indifferent silent spectator while India's rich slice of tradition was diminishing, slowly. Kathakworld.com will be instrumental in being a first step towards re-creating history," said Eeshta Bhatt.

Compiling resources, books, existing content available, translating the old text into English, and through numerous conversations with her teacher Jayanti Mala, Bhatt started developing Kathakworld.com to overcome the gap in digital content available in English.

Information about basic movements, positions, costumes, accessories, etc. which is available online now, was not possible earlier. Kathakworld.com is a one-stop solution to know all about Kathak.

