Kayakalp Awards: Medica Hospital bags cleanliness Award by GoI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kolkata-headquartered MedicaSuperspecialty Hospital has been recognised for its dedicated efforts towards excellence in promoting cleanliness, high standards of hygiene, sanitation and infection control.

The city-based private hospital has been honoured with the Kayakalp Awards constituted by the Government of India (GoI) under the category of Hospital contributing to improved quality of care. Dr Alok Roy, Chairman of MedicaSuperspecialty Hospital received the award from Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan.

MedicaSuperspecialty Hospital is the only multi-speciality Hospital to have received this prestigious award from Eastern India in the year 2019-20 under the Kayakalp scheme of the Centre, which is aimed at encouraging public health facilities to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

"Cleanliness should be incorporated in our daily lifestyles. We are thankful to the Government of India, as Kayakalp has played a pivotal role in reinstating and reconfirming trust and confidence of the citizens in public and private health facilities. As we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the efforts put up by the public and private healthcare to conform to the Kayakalp standards well go on to pay a true tribute to the Mahatma," said Dr Alok Roy.

Introduced in 2015 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Kayakalp Awards are given to district hospitals and health centres that maintain cleanliness and hygiene throughout the year by taking extra initiatives.

