KEC International bags new orders of Rs 1,806 crore across businesses

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Infrastructure major KEC International, the flagship company of Rs 23,000 crore RPG Group, said on Monday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,806 crore across various businesses.
The company's railway business secured orders of Rs 1,303 crore, including for overhead electrification of railway lines and associated civil works, construction of road overbridges, roadbeds, major and minor bridges.
The transmission and distribution business secured orders of Rs 283 crore for projects in India, East Asia Pacific and the Americas. The civil business secured orders of Rs 63 crore for civil and construction works.
On the other hand, the cables business secured orders of Rs 157 crore for various types of cables and cabling projects.
"The railway business continues to remain on a high growth trajectory," said Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal. "These large order wins further consolidate our leadership position in this sector."
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction major with presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, solar, civil, smart infrastructure and cables. It has delivered infrastructure projects in 68 countries.
