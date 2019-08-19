KEC International secures orders of Rs 845 crore in railway infrastructure sector

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): KEC International, an RPG Group company, said on Monday it has secured its first orders of Rs 845 crore in the emerging regional rapid transit system (RRTS) and metro sectors in India.

This includes Rs 580 crore order for construction of elevated viaduct and stations of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

The second order of Rs 265 crore is for construction of viaduct along with stations for the phase one extension of Kochi project from Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

These orders mark our entry into the urban transport sector and further expands our client portfolio," said company's Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal.

"This foray will also help us in building a robust executable order book, thus enabling us to scale up the business and achieve the desired growth plans," he said in a statement.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction major with presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, solar, civil, smart infrastructure and cables. It has delivered infrastructure projects in 68 countries. (ANI)

