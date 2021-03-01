KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,140 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Infrastructure major KEC International said on Monday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,140 crore across its various businesses.

The company secured orders of Rs 963 crore for transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in the Middle East and Africa.

Its railways business secured an order of Rs 113 crore for 2x25 kilovolt overhead electrification and associated works for speed upgradation in India.



Besides, the civil business secured an order of Rs 64 crore for infra works in the hydrocarbon segment in India. Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO, said the new order wins come amid global uncertainties.

"The orders secured in international T&D along with orders in domestic markets announced earlier have significantly enhanced our order book in our core businesses," he said.

"The railway business continues to expand its presence in emerging areas with its first order in the area of semi-high-speed rail. The entry of civil business in hydrocarbon segment opens up a large opportunity for us in this growing area," he said in a statement.

KEC International is the flagship company of four billion dollar RPG Group. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100-plus countries. (ANI)

