KEM Hospital takes the lead in training Police and Medical examiners in collection and handling of Forensic DNA evidence

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:00 IST

Socomec launches next generation modular UPS solution - for the...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global power management expert, Socomec, is driving a stream of innovation to guarantee the performance of the new electrical ecosystem and has developed a disruptive new UPS solution that makes the latest advances in technology more accessible - an