The report was prepared with technical assistance from the World Bank
The report was prepared with technical assistance from the World Bank

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra performing well: Niti Aayog report

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:01 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra rank top in terms of overall performance among the larger states, according to NITI Aayog's second edition of 'Healthy States, Progressive India' released on Tuesday.
The report said Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand are the top three ranking states in terms of annual incremental performance.
Among smaller states, Mizoram ranks first followed by Manipur on overall performance while Tripura followed by Manipur are the top ranked states in terms of annual incremental performance.
Among the union territories, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli rank on top in terms of overall performance as well as annual incremental performance.
The report ranked states and union territories on their year-on-year incremental change in health outcomes as well as their overall performance.
It focused on measuring and highlighting the overall performance and incremental improvement over a two year period (2016-17 and 2017-18) in the states and union territories.
The report was released jointly by NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Member V K Paul, CEO Amitabh Kant and Health Secretary Preeti Sudan. It was prepared with technical assistance from the World Bank and in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The ranking is categorised as larger states, smaller states and union territories to ensure comparison among similar entities. The health index is a weighted composite index based on 23 indicators grouped into the domains of health outcomes, governance and information, as well as key inputs and processes.
Each domain has been assigned weights based on its importance and has been equally distributed among indicators, according to an official statement. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Arzooo.com raises Pre-Series A funding of USD 1 million

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Arzooo.com, India's fastest growing retail technology venture, powering physical retailers to compete and grow against their online peers, has raised USD 1 Million Pre-Series ,a funding led by Jabbar Internet Group, that founded Middle east's larges

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:40 IST

Urban transformation making giant strides, says govt

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Urban transformation has made giant strides in the past four years due to flagship missions and programmes of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the government said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:03 IST

How to select a Personal Loan that meets your needs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 25(ANI/BusinessWire India): A personal loan is one of the most versatile forms of credit as it allows you to finance any goal without any restriction.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:24 IST

Explore the world with exclusive international opportunities at...

New Delhi [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Have you been waiting to fulfil your dream of studying abroad? Do you wish to expand your horizon? Well, here is your chance to turn your dream into reality.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:15 IST

Stocks resume upward momentum, Sensex gains 300 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Equities showed resilience on Tuesday and benchmark indices zoomed in the afternoon trading with metal, PSU banks, energy and auto stocks leading the rally.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:09 IST

Subex joins GLF's communications blockchain network

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 25 (ANI): Digital technology provider Subex said on Tuesday that it will be a part of the ITW Global Leaders' Forum's Communications Blockchain Network (CBN), a blockchain-based consortium which aims to revolutionise the ICT service provider industry's commercial set

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:03 IST

DLF5`s luxury project The Crest awarded LEED Gold Certificate by USGBC

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): DLF5 has backed yet another accolade to its name with its luxury condominium - The Crest being awarded the LEED Gold Certificate for its environment-friendly design by U. S. Green Building Council. USGBC will soon host a ceremony to award the certific

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:01 IST

Data, digital transformation to drive future customer experience: IATA

Athens [Greece], June 25 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday urged aviation stakeholders to embrace data and digital transformation to help deliver a frictionless customer experience while enhancing safety and efficiency.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:12 IST

LIKE rebrands to Likee for providing unparalleled user experience

New Delhi [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore-based, BIGO Technology Pte Ltd has rebranded its short video app LIKE to Likee in a bid to transform and add more value to its offerings for users and content creators.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:20 IST

Oyo managing 5 lakh rooms in China, becomes largest hotel brand

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Oyo Hotels and Homes said on Tuesday it has expanded its presence to more than 337 cities in China with five lakh rooms and emerged as the largest single hotel brand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:01 IST

Coin Walking -the most amazing rewards app debuts in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Korean entertainment and gaming conglomerate Barunson Entertainment and Arts Corporation (KOSDAQ 035620) today announced the launch of their world class Walking Rewards APP 'Coin Walking'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:39 IST

Surendra Ahuja appointed Managing Director of Boeing Defence India

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Boeing on Tuesday announced the appointment of Surendra Ahuja as Managing Director of Boeing Defence India (BDI) based in the national capital.

Read More
iocl