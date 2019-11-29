Kerala Police registers FIR against 12 lawyers for confining woman magistrate

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Kerala Police on Friday registered an FIR against 12 lawyers for allegedly threatening and confining a woman magistrate in her chamber at Vanchiyoor court in Kerala's Trivandrum city.

The FIR named Trivandrum Bar Association's president K P Jayachandran, Secretary Jayachandran Pachalloor and ten other lawyers on the basis of a complaint filed by the Judicial First Class magistrate Deepa Mohan.

Mohan had lodged a written complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate, who in turn forwarded it to the police.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for offences such as unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement.

They have also been charged under Section 353 of the IPC for assaults on a public servant. It is a non-bailable offence.

The FIR stated that the magistrate was allegedly threatened by a group of lawyers, including some of the office-bearers of the bar association, in protest against bail cancellation of a driver employed with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The accused had also allegedly locked up the magistrate in her chamber.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Judicial Officers Association yesterday took up the matter to the Kerala High Court seeking its interference. (ANI)

