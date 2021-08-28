Key2practice steps forward to empower children through concept-based learning

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 28 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Key2practice (Trishala Learning Systems Private Limited) provides homeschooling worksheets for differential learning. Each child is unique and the way they process information is equally different.

Key2practice workbooks cater to this unique aspect of child development. No longer education is just about scoring high grades. Key2practice workbooks are available in English, Hindi, Maths.

It covers concepts taught in NCERT books from pre-primary classes till Grade 5. It also provides various free olympiad worksheets, homeschooling resources, and parenting tips, and blogs to empower the parents. Key2practice, with a vision to make learning easier and meaningful has curated workbooks that offer in-depth knowledge of the concepts.

Key2practice workbooks provide concept practice to children studying CBSE, ICSE, or IB boards. Indu Jain, the Founder of Key2practice believes that learning is a fun-filled process and the methods must be customized as per the child's personality. As an IIT MATHS Alumna and a teacher with 22+ years of experience, she has authored multiple math textbooks for MTG Publishers.

Indu Jain is the Director of Indo Autotech Private Limited and Chairperson of JITO Ladies Wing. Having worked as a maths teacher with some prestigious schools of Delhi NCR for more than 2 decades, she sensed the gap between what was taught in the textbooks and what the children were supposed to learn. Thus, she incubated Key2practice, a homeschooling concept to bridge the gap.



The education system has evolved in recent years and it's much more focused on strengthening the concepts. Backed up by a team of highly skilled professionals in the field of design, psychology, and teaching, Key2practice is proud to set a benchmark in the primary education sector.

With a compassionate and empathetic approach towards the children, the team is happy to make a difference in their lives. The worksheets are curated in a manner that interests the child to study.

Key2practice is planning to extend its operations to tier 2 and tier 3 cities and provide curriculum-based learning resources/ tutorials for middle and senior school students.

Having received the "Time 2 Leap Award for Best Education Brand of the Year - Homeschooling", Key2practice is keen on facilitating the regular practice of concepts taught in class. As a homeschooling brand, key2 practice will continue creating worksheets that will empower children as well as the parents.

Visit https://www.key2practice.com/ to know more about homeschooling and workbook packages.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

