Khabriya Reaches PAN India with 6000 News Reporters

New Delhi (India), November 30 (ANI/PNN): India's location-based news app Khabriya has spread its wings across the nation, with 6000 reporters currently working for it.

Available in more than 12 languages, including Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri English, Hindi and Bangla, the app offers news stories based on the user's interest and location.

Speaking on reaching the milestone, its founder Sandeep Singh said, "Our idea is to bring out news from every nook and corner of the country. News reporting is not just about commenting on national and international level issues. Instead, it's about going within the core of the country and its people and finding stories that need the public's attention. We are lucky that reporters from distant parts of the country and joining the platform and serving its users with stories that are not just authentic but current. We are happy to announce that now we are a family of 6000 reporters and uncountable users. Way to go!"



The app allows anyone and everyone from India to become a reporter, post videos and earn at the same time. This 1-year old start-up is not just providing news but also an opportunity to earn.

Meanwhile, khabriya.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Khabriya has collaborated with no less than 150 trustworthy local and national news publishers all over India to offer the best of every category - politics, entertainment, sports and whatnot. Basically, it's a one-stop-shop for all avid news readers where they can find news videos, classified videos, job postings in addition to news from major publishers and broadcasters.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

