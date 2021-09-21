Khans Media City's President, Dr Mohammed Khan, celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday with under privileged children

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 21 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Dr Mohammed Khan, President and CEO of Khans Media City, Dubai, distributed free food to over 1000 underprivileged children in Kochi on September 17, 2021, and spent time with them.

He also celebrated this special day by cutting a cake with them. Dr Khan was accompanied by AM Bhakthavalsalan, State President of Hanuman Sena Bharath; Sudheesh Kashava Puri, SNDP Union Secretary of Kozhikode Thaluk Union; Mamiyil Sunil Kumar, State President of Thizha Maha Sabha; Sageeth Chevayor, Hanuman Seva Charitable Trust, Sreenivasan, Organizer, Namo Vichar Kendra, Kozhikode; Shiju Karunnakran and Sneharaj of Karunya Charitable Trust.

In the words of Dr Mohammed Khan, "Narendra Modi is a visionary leader. His integrity of taking up the whole nation's responsibilities is why he is loved so much by the population. His ability to do what his critics least expect of him makes him so popular and vibrant. He is a versatile genius who acts locally while thinking globally. The entire nation has got benefitted because of the schemes and policies he has brought up. His belief, patience and determination led India to develop even during the pandemic. We truly respect him for the things he has done for our nation over the years. We wish him immense happiness, peace and good health on his 71st birthday."



Narendra Modi's birthday is celebrated every year by the nation with great enthusiasm. Such a noble deed led by Dr Mohammed Khan was a huge success and was praised and appreciated. Dr Khan believes that everyone is equal, and every person must share and care about the underprivileged people. Hence, he carries out such charitable work quite often.

