Khushiyaan Foundation touches one million hearts during the pandemic- Covid-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 18 (ANI/Newswire India): Khushiyaan, as the name suggests 'Happiness" is committed to delivering happiness to underprivileged humans of the society & environment.

Khushiyaan Foundation is officially registered under the Mumbai Public Trust Act, 1950 & Societies Registration Act, 1860. Khushiyaan Foundation is formed by the young team under the leadership of Chinu Kwatra.

During the tough fight of the corona pandemic, Khushiyaan Foundation extended its on-ground support by feeding a million lives non-stop throughout the lockdown by strengthening their already existing project "Roti Ghar".

The initiative born with the intent to feed the homeless during tough times came in action on the very first day of National Lockdown i.e 25th March 2020.

With the help and support of Priyanka Chaturvedi (MP Rajya Sabha) the project kick-started and teams were on-ground with packed fresh meal boxes.

Starting with 1000 meals every day, the team soon reached 10,000 meals a day providing relief to economically weaker sections under critical challenging situations.

Roti Ghar kitchen is special in its own way as the meals come from the love-full supervision of a Mother herself- Rama Kwatra, mother of Chinu Kwatra who checks quality and quantity of food at every step daily.

Under the leadership of Chinu Kwatra & support from Priyanka Chaturvedi, the power-packed young team of Khushiyaan Foundation accomplished their mission to spread happiness through their freshly cooked meal boxes during the tough days of lockdown.

Beneficiaries for meal boxes include families of rag pickers, transgenders, other daily wage earners, migrant labourers & communities of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Starting with meal boxes the initiative widened its reach and support in all possible ways. While on-ground, the team acted on the other needed areas and extended their support by providing dry ration kits, dry snacks, sanitary napkins, water bottles, masks, PPE kits, protection shields to all in need.

In 78 days (25th March to 10th June) the foundation has touched a million hearts which is shown below:



While providing the best services in crisis and need, the team also took up a special drive to sanitize and disinfect the most corona affected slum areas and basti.

The team provided help beyond borders and expanded reach to people in need in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Odisha. Kala's Kitchen in Delhi played an important role, which in collaboration with Khushiyaan Foundation distributed approximately 300-400 meals daily.

In the last two months, Khushiyaan Foundation and Roti Ghar project has received support and appreciation from many across the globe. The team gives credit of being fearlessly on-ground daily to the continuous support of their donors, well-wishers, and supporters.

Chinu Kwatra, Founder of Khushiyaan is whole-heartedly thankful to ANANTA, TTMS XLNC Dil Se, Child Help Foundation, Helping Hands Ngo, VIEWS, JRP, Kala's Kitchen, Wild West Media Innovations, All Cargo Logistics Ltd, Jupiter Dychem Pvt Ltd.

Along with the support from Bollywood celebs like Farah Khan, Manish Mundra, Kirti Kulhari, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Sood, Zoa Morani who all came forward and extended their support by contributing their bit.

