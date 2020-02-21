Kid's Day Out - Weekend Special: Now, entertaining kids is child's play at PVR Cinemas

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India, is set to host the weekend special edition of the Kids' Day Out Festival on February 22 and 23, 2020.

The festival, specially curated for children, will screen the film, "Minions (2015)" across 11 PVR properties in seven cities at PVR Playhouse, a unique kid's auditorium concept for the young movie enthusiasts and their parents. The festival will run across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Surat, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Amritsar.

Making the weekend exciting and memorable for the tiny tots, PVR's monthly initiative is designed to cater to its youngest patrons and pamper them at PVR Playhouse. PVR Playhouse is India's first Kid's auditorium introduced by PVR Cinemas with colourful seating and a special F&B menu aligned to the liking of children.

Furthermore, to ensure a safe as well as a comfortable environment for children even while the movie is playing, the lights are kept on at a very low beam in the theatre. To further enhance their engagement while inside the auditorium, a full-fledged slide is installed for the children to enjoy.

"Children form a niche, but an integral part of our customer base. With the growth of mobile usage and an increasing dependency on technology for entertainment; children today have clearer preferences in terms of what they enjoy. At PVR we constantly strive to create opportunities for our youngest set of audience to experience our unique offerings," said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas.

"With more animated and child-centric films getting released y-o-y, Kids' Day Out Film Festival offers a perfect opportunity for families with children to have a fun outing at PVR Cinemas. We are certain that the weekend edition of our highly popular property, 'Kids' Day Out Film Festival' will receive an overwhelming response across cities," he further added.

The experience will be made enthralling and engaging with surprise visits of toon characters, fun activities, and a chance to win exciting gifts/merchandise.

