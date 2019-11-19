She has earned her several national and international coveted titles and awards
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw conferred with lifetime achievement award by ICMR

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:16 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Biocon Ltd's Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been conferred with the lifetime achievement award for outstanding achievement in healthcare by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
ICMR, the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, recognised her as a thought leader for building a globally-renowned biopharmaceuticals company that is committed to innovation and is providing high-quality, affordable medicines to patients across the world.
Shaw was also recognised for her philanthropic efforts and providing better healthcare to people in India and globally through innovative, cost-effective life-saving therapies and increasing access to healthcare at the grassroots.
"My mission of using innovation to develop biopharmaceuticals that can benefit a billion patients and enable affordable access to medicines is quite aligned with ICMR's purpose to create a strong ecosystem for medical research and innovation in India," she said after receiving the award.
"I strongly believe it's critical for us to invest in R&D to find innovative solutions to improve access and affordability of healthcare in the country to serve growing patient needs."
Chairman and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India Cyrus S Poonawalla and Director of Lok Biradari Prakalp Prakash Baba Amte were also honoured with the lifetime achievement award by ICMR.
Shaw has earned her several national and international coveted titles and awards, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan as well as Knight of the Legion of Honour, the highest French distinction. She is a well-regarded global influencer and has been named among Time magazine's '100 Most Influential People in the World.'
