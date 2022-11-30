Kiran Mazumder-Shaw mourns Vikram Kirloskar's demise

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Executive Chairperson of biopharmaceuticals Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed grief over the sudden demise of Vikram S. Kirloskar.

Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. The cause of death was not immediately known.

"Devastated with Vikram's shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family. May he rest in eternal peace. Om Shanthi," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted attaching a selfie with late Kirloskar.



The last respects can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru today at 1 pm.

Vikram S. Kirloskar was the 4th Generation member of the Kirloskar Group which started in 1888. Kirloskar Group manufactures pumps, engines and compressors and other related products.

He was President of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry during 2019-20. (ANI)

