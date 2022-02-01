Kisan drones to be used for crop assessment, digitization of land records: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): In a move to boost the agricultural sector in the country, the use of Kisan Drones will be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records and spraying of insecticides and nutrients.

Making her Budget speech in Parliament today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Use of Kisan drones will be promoted for crop assessments, digitization of land records and spraying of insecticides and nutrients. States will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agri universities."

This step was taken as the government aims to promote chemical-free national farming.

"Chemical-free Natural farming to be promoted throughout the country, with focus on farmers' lands in 5-kilometre-wide corridors along the river Ganga in the first stage," she said today.

The Finance Minister mentioned the steps taken by the government to promote natural farming. "Rationalized and comprehensive scheme to increase domestic production of oil seeds to be implemented and will reduce dependence on import of oil seeds," said FM Sitharaman.





"The scheme in Public-private partnership (PPP) mode to be introduced, for delivery of digital and hi-tech services to farmers, with involvement of public sector research and extension institutions and stakeholders of agri value chains," she said.

The Centre reiterated that the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will finance startups for Agriculture and rural enterprises.



"Funds to be facilitated through NABARD to finance Startups for Agriculture and rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain Startups will support FPOs, provide technology to farmers," said the Union Minister.

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

