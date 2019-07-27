KMV to launch 'Incubees' in India, Middle East, N Africa, Asia Pacific

Incubees
Jul 27, 2019

Panaji (Goa) [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kaydence Media Ventures - the media arm of the UAE based Kaydence and Kianna are all set to launch its innovative news and virtual incubation hub platform focused on start-ups - Incubees - in India, Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific.
The 'Incubees' initiative and a prototype of its platform were recently displayed at the Investor Demo Day held at Forum of Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (FIIRE) hub in Goa this week.
"Our aim is to find an idea, nurture it and give it winds beneath its wing to fly. India, MENA and Asia-Pacific are regions bustling with new ideas, energetic young minds and purpose-driven innovations to make their regions and the world a better place. We need to encourage the process of ideation and give them a platform to shares their ideas, find mentors to help take an idea and build it into an enterprise; find partners and investors that can make the idea into a reality. Incubees - is that angel in the media space that helps the idea find a reality", stated Savio Rodrigues, Founder, Kaydence Media Ventures.
In highly competitive and vibrant start-up markets in India, MENA and Asia-Pacific, the Incubees team believes its unique focus on individuals, ideas and markets will carve a niche for its platform, "Most news portals in India, MENA and Asia-Pacific tell you stories of start-ups in the seed or growth or scaling stage and maturity, exist, IPO or M&A stage but we are focused on the concept or idea stage, pre-see or validation stage and seed or early traction stage. More importantly, the platform has an inbuilt service of a Virtual Incubation Hub to reach out to young minds at their homes and garages where their ideas are germinating," expressed Rodrigues.
India is currently home to over 14,600 start-ups, approximately 270 incubation and business acceleration programs according to the Start-up India 2018-19 Report.
"We want to focus on those bright minds that don't have the voice and opportunity to take forward their ideas from their homes to the world, connect them to strategic mentors and create an eco-system of ideation and implementation of ideas. In our first phase, we are focusing on India and the Middle East and in the second phase on the Asia-Pacific markets", expressed Myrtle Rodrigues, Co-founder, Kaydence Media Ventures.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.

iocl