Kohinoor Electronics announces state-of-the-art electronics showroom - Kohinoor Grand Galleria in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fast-growing consumer electronics chain, Kohinoor Televideo recently launched its state-of-the-art, experience-centric store - 'Kohinoor Grand Galleria' at Borivali West in Mumbai.

Spread across 20,000 square feet, Kohinoor Grand Galleria is home to dedicated brand zones like the exclusive LG H&A Clinic, Samsung 8K Lounge, Bosch and Siemens Home Arena that will showcase the latest technology on offering.

The new store hosted noted actress Dia Mirza as she inaugurated TCL's Red TV Fest for the first time in Mumbai along with Eason Cai, SRSC Head, TCL and Q3 Ventures Director, Jubin Peter.

Kohinoor Grand Galleria will continue to expand and increase the number of brand experience zones thus helping shoppers experience products first hand.

Kohinoor Grand Galleria introduces a unique shopping experience in India and a global experience at one's doorstep.

With highly trained and experienced staff personnel, making the right decision isn't confusing any longer.

"At Kohinoor, we have always believed in offering the best to our consumers, be it the price point, the quality, the variety, customer service or even the experience. In line with this, and to offer an exciting and refreshing experience for our customers, we have launched the Kohinoor Grand Galleria in Mumbai," said Vishal Mewani, Director, Kohinoor Televideo, speaking on launching yet another store in Mumbai, and hosting famed actor, Dia Mirza at Kohinoor Grand Galleria.

"The Kohinoor Grand Galleria is India's first premium consumer electronics retail outlet set in new-age format that offers the most personalized experience. With exclusive offers and unmatched prices, we are certain that the store will attract not only seasoned shoppers and decision-makers but also the millennial generation," Mewani added.

Having recently launched, Kohinoor Grand Galleria hosted Mumbai's first Red TV Fest, TCLs flagship event in India.

Present at Kohinoor Grand Galleria on the eve of TCL Red TV Fest was Eason Cai, SRSC Head, from TCL in India as well as Dia Mirza who presented a lucky winner a 65 Inch TCL LED TV.

