Kohler - Peacock
Kohler - Peacock

Kohler unveils an enthralling, digital first India inspired colours campaign with Twinkle Khanna

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kohler, the global lifestyle brand, introduces a new range of colours that encapsulate the vibrancy and grandeur of India's diversity. As part of its campaign, Colours by Kohler: The India Palette, the brand marked its foray with a digital-first, three-part film starring its brand ambassador, Twinkle Khanna.
This is yet another creative offering from Kohler which is driven by its philosophy of innovation and excellence to make bathrooms the centrepiece of the home and re-inventing the dynamics of one's home decor space.
The campaign brings alive an enchanting story behind the three colours namely, Peacock, Truffle and Thunder Grey. The version of Peacock is rendered as a shade of teal, evoking an ethnic feel to give a vibrant look of the Indian iconic bird. Truffle is an ode to the Thar Desert, while Thunder Grey is a celebration of the Indian Monsoon. The films establish the same mood by creating a dreamy world, where colours put up a magical show while transforming the mundane white vessel into something inspirational.
"Kohler's India palette of colours enables our customers to express themselves with colours that are rooted in Indian sensibilities yet uniquely global. Our endeavour is to make the bathroom the centrepiece of the home, and the India palette of colours by Kohler is all about re-inventing the bath space. The digital-first campaign featuring Twinkle Khanna is a unique attempt at showcasing the magical inspiration behind each colour.
"With this new meticulously researched range of colours for India, our customers can personalize their bath space to reflect their own unique style", said Salil Sadanandan, President, Kohler K&B India, Middle East, and Sub Saharan Africa.
"Colours play a very important role in my life, especially when it comes to my home decor. I am excited to be a vital part of Kohler's new campaign which comprises of globally trending palettes that draw its inspiration from India, be it the Peacock teal of our national bird, Truffle from the Thar Desert, or Thunder Grey from the Indian monsoon. While all the three shades have their own charisma and grandeur, Peacock is my personal favourite, more so because it expresses my personality better. I am confident that these vessels inspired by the Indian palette will transform the powder room into a centrepiece of the house in a unique way. With this exquisite range of colours infusing new character to bath spaces, bathrooms will never have to be just white, chrome or boring again. You can give your bath space a new lease of life by composing a subtly luxurious look that is extremely unique and contemporary", expressed Twinkle Khanna, capturing the essence of the new range.
Conceptualized by Dentsu Webchutney, the three films are shot by the ace Director Anupam Mishra, the three-part digital campaign showcases the new collection with shades and strokes that are globally trending yet trace their roots to the quintessential culture of India. The digital-first campaign has been kicked off with a targeted 360-degree robust plan, followed by impact digital properties like CPM YouTube Masthead, Hotstar Masthead and Roadblocks in relevant digital media channels. In addition, the campaign will be promoted across OOH and magazines. The overall estimated reach of the digital campaign is 30 million and will garner more than 10 million-plus views.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

