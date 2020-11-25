KONE Elevator India once again in the list of 100 Best Companies for Women

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): KONE Elevator India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, is proud to announce that it has emerged as the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) 2020 by AVTAR Group and Working Mother Media, for the fifth successive time making it to the "Hall of Fame".

This award is a recognition of KONE Elevator India's commitment to building sustainable careers for women.

* This is the fifth successive time KONE Elevator India has been honoured

* Enters the 100 Best Companies for Women in India - "Hall of Fame"

At KONE Elevator India, diversity and inclusion are inherent parts of the way the organisation works, and continues advancing diversity and inclusion through progressive policies, practices and benefits, professional development and well-being programs, across every level and role.

KONE has introduced several key initiatives that help build a women-inclusive workplace including mentorship and wellbeing programs, growth opportunities, amongst many others to ensure work-life balance for them. More importantly, the women already working with KONE India, have been associated for more than decades, and proudly advocate inclusion as equal opportunity in the organisation.

Right from 2016, when the list was first introduced to access and encourage workplace gender equality in India, KONE India has been selected every year. It's a proof of the high ethical principles that guide their belief and practice of an inclusive workplace that empowers individuals.

"It gives us immense pleasure to be featured in this esteemed list yet again for the sustained initiatives undertaken to increase women's workforce participation and fostering a great work environment. This recognition is a testimony of the company's pioneering initiatives that help women build a successful career and offer them a well chalked out growth path. We will continue to create an atmosphere of inclusion and gender equality and we hope that this will encourage more women to join and stay on in our team," said Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevator India, commenting on the recognition.

"We have always taken great pride in our people and culture. At KONE Elevator India, we see diversity as a strength, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to inclusion and gender equality. Each employee is empowered to drive innovation and this helps create an environment where everyone feels they have an equal opportunity to grow and build a career," said MP Saravanan, Director- HR & CSR, KONE Elevator India, on the occasion.



"The half-decade long journey of BCWI, which took us through the deepest alleys of corporate diversity statistics, has indeed been a revelation. From seeing substantial increase in women's representation to companies increasing their intent towards reshaping their workplace to be gender-inclusive, the study has evolved into handbook of impactful D&I strategies. As per the data from 2020 Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), 33 per cent of Diversity & Inclusion spend in organizations is for D&I learning," said Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder - President, Avtar, commenting on the occasion.

"Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies in India by shining a spotlight on the progress women have made in the workforce. We are also excited to reveal the results from our second annual Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) in partnership with Avtar. We applaud these organizations' diversity and inclusion efforts. These trailblazing organizations are paving their way for a more inclusive future," said Shubha Barry, President of Working Mother Media.

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle.

Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. http://www.kone.com

KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50 plus branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000 plus people in the country.

KONE's production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has three training centers where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators.

KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai, which is one of the eight global R&D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

For more information, please visit www.kone.in.

