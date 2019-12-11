KONE Elevator India participates at EXCON 2019; displays monumental connectivity

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): KONE, the leading manufacturer of elevators and escalators in the world and in India, opened the gates to its innovation excellence today at EXCON 2019's Artificial Intelligence Pavilion.

Over five days, visitors can experience the impressive innovations and technological break-through that KONE has been offering to the industry for over a century now.

KONE India is participating in the Artificial Intelligence Pavilion to showcase its cutting-edge solutions and experience center, and how they use AI and IoT to deliver the best People Flow experience.

EXCON is the largest trade fair on construction equipment & technology in South Asia organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

"Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) are going to revolutionize the way we live. Over the years, the Internet of Things has revolutionised our world and IoT Innovations from India are helping greater presence. KONE has an impressive innovation pedigree and we have been on the Forbes list of world's most innovative companies for eight times. Our groundbreaking technologies redefined innovation in the industry and we use up-to-the-minute technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, quantum computing, blockchain technology, etc. to innovate the safest, intelligent and the best people flow solutions," said Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevator India.

"Visitors can experience our newest innovation, KONE CareTM 24x7 Connected Services recently launched in India. In collaboration with the recognized leader in cognitive computing, IBM Watson, this is yet another breakthrough innovation that will result in fewer faults, faster repairs and real peace of mind for the customers and users. Another aspect of digitalization is the potential to improve speed and efficiency, and our Technology & Engineering Centres and manufacturing units bring innovations closer to customers and get new services and solutions faster into the market", he informed.

KONE, remains at the leading edge of technological development in tune with the changing market dynamics and technologies.

Some of their momentous innovations include MonoSpace, the machine room-less elevator invented in 1996, and UltraRope™, a lightweight rope with carbon fiber that made high-rise travel possible. Both of these groundbreaking technologies redefined innovation in the industry.

At KONE, 'connected' means using real-time data and analytics as preventive maintenance gets smarter. It also means improving customer experience through real-time transparency.

KONE adopts a 'digital culture', and co-creates new products or services together with customers and partners and it is an area where they lead.

To witness these cutting-edge solutions and experience center, and to know how they use AI and IoT to deliver the best People Flow experience, visit them at EXCON!

Date: 10-14 December 2019

Time: 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM

Stall: Hall 4, Lower Level, Artificial Intelligence Pavilion

