KONE India launches intelligent and IoT connected elevators and escalators

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Further strengthening its position as an innovation leader in the industry, KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has launched its newest innovation, KONE CareTM 24x7 Connected Services.

In collaboration with the recognized leader in cognitive computing, IBM Watson, this is yet another breakthrough innovation that will result in fewer faults, faster repairs and real peace of mind for the customers and users.

Using the latest technology, the elevators and escalators can now speak their minds and keep technicians one step ahead of what's happening. Data relating to key operating parameters, usage statistics and faults is gathered from the elevators and escalators.

All the information is sent in real-time to cloud service, where the analytics are located. If the system identifies the need for maintenance, it either alerts a technician immediately, or contacts technical support or customer service, according to how critical the problem is, customers are provided with clear notifications and report of all the actions taken to keep their equipment running. The 24x7 Connected Services is remotely monitored to ensure less equipment downtime, fewer faults and detailed information on maintenance task.

"At KONE, innovation is at the core of everything we do. In our endeavour to bring new innovations and services faster to the market for our customers and the equipment users, we are delighted to introduce the world's most intelligent elevator and escalator services, KONE 24x7 Connected Services. With IBM's advanced analytics engine, the information will be used to enable new services and new experiences to KONE's customers. It means a completely new experience for KONE's customers, with less equipment downtime, fewer faults and detailed information on maintenance work. For users, it means less waiting time and more personalized experiences", said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India.

With such cutting-edge solutions and experience centres, KONE is well on its way towards creating a truly intelligent elevator and escalator service platform and let the elevators do the talking!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

