From L to R: Saundarya Rajesh, Bhuvaneswari L, Archana Prakash, MP Saravanan, Padmini Priya Darsini G, Nithya Kalyani, Subha V. Barry

KONE India listed in the list of 100 best company for women

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:23 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): In recognition to its contributions towards building sustainable careers for women, KONE India has, once again, emerged as the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) 2019 by AVTAR Group and Working Mother Media.
This is the successive fourth time for the company to be honoured for the sustained initiatives undertaken to increase women's workforce participation.
KONE India is renowned for pioneering initiatives that help women build a successful career and offer them a well chalked out growth path.
In the last annual year, KONE has introduced several key initiatives that help build a women-inclusive workplace including mentorship and wellbeing programmes, growth opportunities, amongst many others to ensure work-life balance for them.
More importantly, the women already working with KONE India, have been associated for more than decades, and proudly advocate inclusion as equal opportunity in the organisation.
"At KONE, diversity and inclusion are inherent parts of the way we work, and we constantly strive towards building a high-trust culture that is unparalleled for women employees across India. We continue advancing diversity through our professional development, advancement and safety programs, and inclusive policies and benefits across every level and role," said Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevator India.
"We firmly believe that gender diversity is not only for the organisation but also an important groundwork for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable economy," he added.
"We are dedicated to empowering our women colleagues at KONE. Everyone has the same opportunities and we value everyone who is talented and wants to grow," said MP Saravanan Director HR & CSR, KONE Elevator India.
"With extremely unstable talent markets, this goes on to show that the organisations that invest in the growth and development of women in various positions are more expected to retain their talent," he added.
"It is extremely heartening to note that a milestone, originally envisaged as taking several decades to achieve in India, is now less than a decade away. By utilising data about effectiveness of measures, companies are now very strategic about gender inclusion, which has translated into rapid results," said Saundarya Rajesh Founder-President, AVTAR Group.
"The women are delighted and so are we! The year on year progress of companies, who have put themselves on a fast-track, via innovative practices and deep commitment is exemplary," he added.
"Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies in India by shining a spotlight on the work they are doing on behalf of women throughout the country. Much progress has been made, " said Subha V. Barry, President, Working Mother Media.
