Korean Cultural Festival 2019 held in Mumbai during Nov 15 and 16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A two-day festival was hosted in Mumbai by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, showcasing South Korea's rich culture, art, and heritage. The event took place on November 15 and 16 at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai between 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm, both days.

This two-day event aimed to popularize Korean traditional dance, music, and food by giving Indians a glimpse of Korean values and tradition.

The event had a live stage performance by 14 Korean artists from the group called PilbongNongak Preservation Group. PilbongNongak is cultural intangible heritage selected by the Korean government. The group performed a re-enactment of Korean traditional culture based on Nongak. The performance included beautiful traditional Korean dance on folk songs while using traditional instruments; Samulnori and many more performances.

The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, Mr. Dong-young Kim mentioned that through the medium of such cultural events, we want to show the Indian audience our authentic and unique Korean culture. We hope that through the Korean Cultural Festival 2019 and coming events, the relations between India and South Korea would reach the next level and their true friendship shine forever.

In addition, the festival had a food sampling booth where Indians could taste rich and delicious Korean food like Kimchi, Dakgangjeong, etc.

The Korean Cultural event was attended by many dignitaries from various Consulates in Mumbai as well as government officials from the Maharashtra government. Also, while opening the event to the general public, the Cultural festival looked forward to active participation and love from the people of India for the traditional culture of Korea.

