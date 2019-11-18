The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, Dong-young Kim is seen with the Korean artists
The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, Dong-young Kim is seen with the Korean artists

Korean Cultural Festival 2019 held in Mumbai during Nov 15 and 16

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:21 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A two-day festival was hosted in Mumbai by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, showcasing South Korea's rich culture, art, and heritage. The event took place on November 15 and 16 at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai between 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm, both days.
This two-day event aimed to popularize Korean traditional dance, music, and food by giving Indians a glimpse of Korean values and tradition.
The event had a live stage performance by 14 Korean artists from the group called PilbongNongak Preservation Group. PilbongNongak is cultural intangible heritage selected by the Korean government. The group performed a re-enactment of Korean traditional culture based on Nongak. The performance included beautiful traditional Korean dance on folk songs while using traditional instruments; Samulnori and many more performances.
The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, Mr. Dong-young Kim mentioned that through the medium of such cultural events, we want to show the Indian audience our authentic and unique Korean culture. We hope that through the Korean Cultural Festival 2019 and coming events, the relations between India and South Korea would reach the next level and their true friendship shine forever.
In addition, the festival had a food sampling booth where Indians could taste rich and delicious Korean food like Kimchi, Dakgangjeong, etc.
The Korean Cultural event was attended by many dignitaries from various Consulates in Mumbai as well as government officials from the Maharashtra government. Also, while opening the event to the general public, the Cultural festival looked forward to active participation and love from the people of India for the traditional culture of Korea.
This article is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:26 IST

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa wins Best...

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa, one of the most luxurious leisure destinations in India, located in the heart of Uttarakhand is proud to receive the prestigious award for the Best Luxury Hotel in India from Hospitality India Tr

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:19 IST

BANKIT plans to install 1.5 Micro ATMs along AePS facility at...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaBANKIT targets to install 1.5 lakh Micro ATMs and AePS service points at BANKIT outlets by December 2020 to address the issue of money dispensing machines running dry. It is expected that 50 percent ATMs will be discontinued in the coming years due to hig

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:17 IST

Metro check-in facility extended for three more airlines

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Monday announced the enhancement of Metro check-in facility for the passengers of three more airlines.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:05 IST

Mumbai to host Asia's largest show on smart and safe mobility on Nov 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 8th edition of TrafficInfraTech Expo along with Parking InfraTech and Smart Mobility Expo open in Mumbai on November 20 with participation from over 100 exhibitors from different countries including USA, UK, UAE, Germany, Israel, Belgi

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:04 IST

Over 800 people dance in Delhi to raise their voice against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): It was a day of joy, dancing and hope. On a sunny afternoon in Delhi, more than 800 people gathered at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden on Sunday to dance together and spread the message of kindness towards animals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:31 IST

Messe Frankfurt India to Host India's First Technical Textile...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With an aim to identify solutions to the critical challenges of sustainable urban living, Messe Frankfurt India will host India's first Technical Textile Hackathon on November 22. The hackathon titled "Techtextil NEXT" will build an eco

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:25 IST

Fortis to explore legal recourse after SC issues contempt notice...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Fortis Healthcare said on Monday it will explore legal options in response to the Supreme Court suo moto contempt notice against the company.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:57 IST

Brickwork downgrades Zee Entertainment's preference shares with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Monday that Brickwork Ratings has revised its outlook for 6 per cent cumulative redeemable non-convertible preference shares with outstanding of Rs 1,210.16 crore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:48 IST

Shincheonji Church of Jesus held graduation ceremony with over...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): On November 10, in the Republic of South Korea, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a graduation ceremony with 103,764 graduates who have completed a six-month bible study and passed their graduation exam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:15 IST

Equity indices close in the red, telecom stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Monday while oscillating in a range but telecom stocks gained after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is looking for ways to support the debt-laden sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:04 IST

'Scrawled Stories' is more than just a passion for Krunal Patel

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/Digpu): Ask today's millennials what their idea of pass-time is, and the response will immediately redirect you towards social media. In the times where visual viewing and scrolling are trending, micro-tales, snippets, and storytelling have a big hand in ent

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:43 IST

Neena Gupta and Priya Bapat star in new Ching's masala campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of India's fastest-growing food companies, Capital Foods, is working on a mission to help Indians cook Desi Chinese at home with ease.

Read More
iocl