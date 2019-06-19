Korean fast fashion brand XIMI Vogue to generate 500 crore revenue in India

New Delhi [India] June 18(ANI/NewsVoir): Marking its presence in more than 29 outlets in India till now, the successful Korean affordable luxury brand looks forward to generate a revenue of INR 500 crore by launching 200 more outlets by Q3 2020.

XIMI Vogue is present in 77 countries with more than 1700 outlets across the world selling more than 10000 products ranging from household, health and beauty, digital accessories, plush dolls etc. The brand's global success has been because of its intelligent product strategy, superior quality products with innovative and attractive designs at a competitive price.

XIMI Vogue is now investing heavily in its supply chain technology with state-of-the-art warehouses to further expand its growth in the Indian market.

"The fast fashion daily consumer goods industry in India has operated since long in an unorganized way and our aim is to combine a variety of products under one roof ensuring the delightful customer experience", said Abhishek More, Director - XIMI Vogue India.

"We are planning to open more than 200 retail stores rapidly through COCO and FOFO model, focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 cities, apart from the metros. Our customer-centric approach, high quality & value proposition will be the differentiating factors for our success in India", said Ankit Vedi, Director - XIMI Vogue India.

"We have deployed a franchise model, where micro entrepreneurs can start a XIMI Vogue store of 1000 - 1200 sq ft with a capex of approx 65 lakhs, including store setup, inventory, franchise fee, office equipment and consumables", said Vikas Agarwal, Director - XIMI Vogue India.

The company has a warehouse located in Jaipur and plans to launch more such regional warehouses in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In contrast to conventional retail stores, where sales are meagre, XIMI Vogue retail outlets observe an average income of INR 3500 - 5500, per sq ft, with an average 55 per cent conversion rate, owing to an expansive product range spanning across multiple categories. The brand is all set to launch 18 more outlets by next month.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

