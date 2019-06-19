XIMI Vogue
XIMI Vogue

Korean fast fashion brand XIMI Vogue to generate 500 crore revenue in India

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:10 IST

New Delhi [India] June 18(ANI/NewsVoir): Marking its presence in more than 29 outlets in India till now, the successful Korean affordable luxury brand looks forward to generate a revenue of INR 500 crore by launching 200 more outlets by Q3 2020.
XIMI Vogue is present in 77 countries with more than 1700 outlets across the world selling more than 10000 products ranging from household, health and beauty, digital accessories, plush dolls etc. The brand's global success has been because of its intelligent product strategy, superior quality products with innovative and attractive designs at a competitive price.
XIMI Vogue is now investing heavily in its supply chain technology with state-of-the-art warehouses to further expand its growth in the Indian market.
"The fast fashion daily consumer goods industry in India has operated since long in an unorganized way and our aim is to combine a variety of products under one roof ensuring the delightful customer experience", said Abhishek More, Director - XIMI Vogue India.
"We are planning to open more than 200 retail stores rapidly through COCO and FOFO model, focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 cities, apart from the metros. Our customer-centric approach, high quality & value proposition will be the differentiating factors for our success in India", said Ankit Vedi, Director - XIMI Vogue India.
"We have deployed a franchise model, where micro entrepreneurs can start a XIMI Vogue store of 1000 - 1200 sq ft with a capex of approx 65 lakhs, including store setup, inventory, franchise fee, office equipment and consumables", said Vikas Agarwal, Director - XIMI Vogue India.
The company has a warehouse located in Jaipur and plans to launch more such regional warehouses in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
In contrast to conventional retail stores, where sales are meagre, XIMI Vogue retail outlets observe an average income of INR 3500 - 5500, per sq ft, with an average 55 per cent conversion rate, owing to an expansive product range spanning across multiple categories. The brand is all set to launch 18 more outlets by next month.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:22 IST

Equities trade on strong footing, Tata Steel jumps 3.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday in line with positive trades across global markets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:01 IST

Bahrain- India's 'Gateway to The Gulf' - Tops London and Silicon...

Manama [Bahrain] June 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bahrain is one of the top 10 startup ecosystems with the largest share of female founders, according to the 2019 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), launched at the recent TNW conference in Amsterdam.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 17:55 IST

Wabag secures one-city, one-operator contracts in Uttar Pradesh...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Va Tech Wabag, a water technology Indian multinational company, said on Tuesday it has secured Rs 1,477 crore worth order from State Mission for Clean Ganga in Uttar Pradesh towards operation, maintenance and management of sewage treatment and network infra

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:35 IST

Stocks end marginally higher, Jet Airways plummets over 40 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased four day's losses on Tuesday but trading was wobbly on investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting on key interest rates.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:26 IST

Rakuten Social Accelerator to launch in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 18(ANI/BusinessWire India): Rakuten, Inc, a global leader in internet services headquartered in Tokyo, today announced that its social innovation initiative, Rakuten Social Accelerator, is expanding globally with the launch of the program at its Development and Opera

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 15:06 IST

Raj Kundra promoted Viaan Industries partners with Indian cyber...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 18(ANI/BusinessWire/India): Serial entrepreneur Raj Kundra has partnered with Mumbai based premier cyber security firm, Avalance Tech.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 14:40 IST

Tackle any financial emergency with instant personal loan by...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 18(ANI/BusinessWire/India): There comes a time in everyone's life, when no matter how prepared you are, a financial emergency strikes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 14:36 IST

Jet Airways hits all-time low, stock plunges over 40 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Shares of Jet Airways extended losses for the ninth consecutive session on Tuesday and fell over 40 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the afternoon session.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Slowdown in agriculture, manufacturing may pull GDP down to 6.6 pc: Fitch

London [Britain], June 18 (ANI): Global rating agency Fitch Ratings has cut forecast for India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.6 per cent for the current fiscal 2019-20, from 6.8 per cent projected three months ago, largely due to persistent slowdown in manufacturing and agriculture sectors

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:46 IST

India to address concerns on e-commerce data storage requirements

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The government has asked representatives of e-commerce companies to send their concerns over data storage requirements so that a robust framework can be evolved to leverage innovative digital technologies and unlock immense economic opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 11:28 IST

Lenders to begin insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways are likely to begin this week as a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) failed to find a buyer for the beleaguered airline.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 11:07 IST

IndiGo places $20 billion LEAP-1A engine order with CFM

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Low-cost airline IndiGo has placed a 20 billion dollar (about Rs 1.4 lakh crore) jet engine order with CFM International to power 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft.

Read More
iocl