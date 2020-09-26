Kota based ALLEN Career Institute launches Live Online Interactive Classes

Kota (Rajasthan) [India] September 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kota, also known as Shiksha ki Kashi, has always been in the limelight for extraordinary results and is the most preferred destination for IITJEE & NEET aspirants.

The city has been making headlines lately, ever since ALLEN Career Institute announced entering in EdTech domain with Live Digital Interactive Online Classes - ALLEN Digital.

ALLEN Career Institute is all set to offer the most refined platform in Digital Education to the country's students and abroad, which is the blend of their most extensive pool of academic team and result success legacy of 32 years.

The institute, along with Live Classes, will be offering Interactive and Happy Learning Classes. With the best learning tools, ALLEN Digital live classes will commence from October 1, while Interactive and Happy Learning recorded classes and other digital classes will start from October 20.

"ALLEN has always been dedicated to giving students the best in every field. Over the last three decades, through Best Classroom Academics, we have achieved record results that are incredible in the field of engineering and medical entrance examinations. Now, the blend of best classroom academics with the best technology will be available to students sitting at home, which will help in the best results for the students," said Rajesh Maheshwari, Founder Director.

"Over 1,10,000 students are already studying with us online. Through ALLEN Digital, we are expanding our horizons of academics using live interactions. The live classes will begin with new features next month, and I am sure students will choose us as they prefer the best academic system and best faculty on a unified platform while studying online from home," quoted Maheshwari further.

For which classes will be the courses?

Through ALLEN Digital, Class XII pass students preparing for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET are being given entirely online under digital courses. There will also be some courses which can be changed to offline from online.

We are aware that schools are closed, and to ensure their board preparation remains strong, ALLEN has also started an E-board course for Class XII science students, preparing for the CBSE board.

Along with this, special courses like online doubt clearing course and Pre-Nurture and Career foundation Live classes will also start for students studying in grades 6 to 10.

ALLEN Digital Special Features

* ALLEN Digital will have LIVE classes so that students can take interactive teaching in real-time. Recordings of LIVE courses will also be made available to the students to study and revise again quickly.



* There will also be recorded video lectures based on IHL features (Interactive and Happy Learning).

* Every student will be provided with a mentor who will be ready to solve every student's problem.

* Students will be able to get a solution to their doubts in the Doubt Resolving Sessions.

* Students will also be receiving printed and digital study material.

* Students will be given home assignments after class, followed by a discussion with the teacher.

* Periodic tests following students' performance analysis will check the exam readiness and preparation level of the students.

* Academic, career, and psychological counselling will be organized regularly.

* Students will be inspired from time to time through Motivational Webinars.

* There will also be a parent-teacher meeting to maintain the students' performance, supervise, and engage with parents.

* To motivate the students, All India Topper Students will also be a part of sessions and talks in various exams of ALLEN.

* A special e-Doubt solution batch will also be started for students who only want to clear their doubts from ALLEN expert faculties and increase their performance by taking tests.

To know more about ALLEN Digital logon to https://www.allen.ac.in/jee-neet-online-live-classes.asp or call 8306814555

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

