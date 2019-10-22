The private sector lender has a network of 1,512 branches and 2,429 ATMs
The private sector lender has a network of 1,512 branches and 2,429 ATMs

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 profit gallops 51 pc to Rs 1,724 crore

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:39 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Tuesday its profit after tax totalled Rs 1,724 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year, up 51 per cent from Rs 1,142 crore in Q2 FY19.
Net interest income for Q2 FY20 increased to Rs 3,350 crore from Rs 2,676 crore in Q2 FY19, up by 25 per cent while net interest margin improved to 4.61 per cent from 4.19 per cent.
However, asset quality weakened in September quarter with gross non-performing assets (as a percentage of gross advances) rising 13 basis points sequentially to 2.32 per cent and net NPA climbing 12 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.85 per cent in Q2.
CASA (current account savings account) ratio as on September 30 stood at 53.6 per cent compared to 50.2 per cent as on September 30 last year.
Average savings deposits grew by 20 per cent to Rs 80,425 crore compared to Rs 66,892 crore for Q2 as average current account deposits grew by 22 per cent to Rs 33,216 crore for Q2 FY20 compared to Rs 27,231 crore for Q2 FY19.
Advances as on September 30 were up 15 per cent to Rs 2.13 lakh crore (Rs 1.84 lakh crore as on September 30, 2018). Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as per Basel III norms is 18.2 per cent and tier I ratio is 17.6 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:51 IST

Bajaj Finance Q2 profit moves up 63 pc to Rs 1,506 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Bajaj Finance said on Tuesday that its consolidated profit after tax jumped 63 per cent to Rs 1,506 crore during the July to September quarter from Rs 923 crore in the same period of previous year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:48 IST

Adani Green commissions 50 MW wind energy project in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has commissioned 50 megawatt of wind energy generation capacity in Kutch district of Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:53 IST

Muthoot Finance raises $450 million from international bond markets

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Muthoot Finance Ltd, the largest gold loan company in India, has raised 450 million dollars by selling foreign currency bonds to international investors in its maiden issue of such an instrument.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:13 IST

Kartik Mohindra now part of Keepers of the Quaich, a global...

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The global success of Scotch whisky has been celebrated with new members of the Keepers of the Quaich being inducted into the international society at a private ceremony held at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:09 IST

Infosys in damage control mode after complaints of unethical...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Software major Infosys said on Tuesday it has engaged law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company to conduct an independent investigation on two complaints by some employees about unethical measures to boost profits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity gauges in the red, Infosys plunges by 13 pc after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Equity indices were in the red during early hours on Tuesday amid mixed global cues but software major Infosys plunged by nearly 13 per cent after a whistleblower complaint accused senior company officials of indulging in unethical practices.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:38 IST

Marconi Society's Celestini Program Recognizes Indian Students...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Marconi Society, dedicated to celebrating, inspiring and connecting the innovators building tomorrow's digitally inclusive world, has awarded top prizes to students in India who crafted innovative solutions that address the growing chal

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:48 IST

Winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards - Zambia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards in partnership with H.E. Esther Lungu, The First Lady of Zambia, together with Zambia Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:46 IST

Market leading manufacturing companies in India recognized for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted the sixth annual edition of its flagship awards platform - National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) which is to recognize the companies which have successfully

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:44 IST

Smartphone Cameras Upping the Game for Millennials says Mr Phone

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mr Phone, one of India's fastest-growing technology publications, conducted a survey to understand the modern-day utility of smartphone cameras.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:40 IST

VLCC Wellscience further expands its footprint in nutraceutical business

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading Wellness and Beauty services and products brand, VLCC has strengthened its presence in the Nutraceuticals domain with the launch of Family Fit Protein Heath Powder though it's direct selling company, VLCC Wellscience.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:39 IST

K Sera Sera to make a case for Free Cinema in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based K Sera Sera is planning to conduct Pan-India survey to gather information about people living in remote areas and willing to watch free movies on a regular basis in a theatre near them.

Read More
iocl