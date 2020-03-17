Kratikal bags global recognition; receives Top Cyber-security Start-up award 2020 at 12th Top 100 CISO Awards & Annual Summit

New Delhi [India] March 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Asserting its leadership position in the cyber-security space, Kratikal, India's leading cyber-security company known for its state-of-the-art cyber-security solutions, has been awarded first in the category of cyber-security-start-up">Top Cyber-security Start-up at the esteemed 12th Top 100 CISO Awards & Annual Summit held at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

With nominations of over 30 companies, the start-up competition was held with a judging panel consisting of 18 CISOs belonging to different industries including banking, insurance as well as other large enterprises.

The event saw in attendance distinguished influencers such as Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys; Archie Jackson, Senior Director and Head of IT & IS, Incedo; Sameer Ratolikar, Executive Vice President & CISO at HDFC Bank and many more.

"These awards validate the power of our innovative team and our practical approach for solving security challenges for some of the largest and most complex enterprises worldwide. This is a clear recognition of our team's hard work and unwavering focus on solid execution as we collaborate with customers to safeguard the connected global infrastructure upon which we all depend", said Pavan Kushwaha, CEO & co-founder, Kratikal.

Catering to 120 plus global clients belonging to different industries ranging from e-commerce, fin-tech, BFSI, NBFC, telecom, consumer internet, cloud service platforms, manufacturing, healthcare among others; Kratikal has successfully established its position in India as well as international markets as the most innovative cyber-security company.

Its unique services include cyber-attack simulation and awareness tool ThreatCop, email authentication, and anti-spoofing solution KDMARC; anti-phishing, fraud monitoring & take-down solution KPMonitor; phishing incident response TAB, risk detection & threat analysis and code risk review.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

