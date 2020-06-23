KRBL Ltd - India Gate Basmati Rice extends UMEEDHAINHUM initiative

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/Newswire): Since COVID, India Gate Basmati Rice have been addressing hunger issues and serving millions in the country, standing in support with people of India.

India gate Basmati rice, flagship brand by KRBL - the world's largest rice millers recently launched #UmeedHainHum initiative, aimed at resolving the huge but important task of providing basic meals for all the needy and under privileged across the country. So far the brand has reached out in 20 plus cities, feeding more than 2.5 million meals in the past three months, making it one of the largest and most impactful food donation drives in the country.

As an extension and to reach out to more people in need, KRBL Ltd- India Gate organised a food distribution drive in Vrindavan to support many women living in ashrams and old age homes. The event happened in the Iskcon Temple of Vrindavan, distributing two lakh meals to these women staying in several old age homes in this small city of Gods and temples. This is one of the biggest and most important initiatives organised by the brand to support the women residing at Vrindavan.

With the current lockdown, most of these old age homes which are dependent on donations given by the pilgrims going to this city, have been facing issues in meeting their basic needs and provisions since the last three months. Hence, KRBL along with Chef Vikas Khanna, have come together to arrange for these essentials to help this community which has gone unnoticed by the others under their campaign #UmeedHainHum.

"These are difficult times for everyone and it is important for us to give back to the society, especially to show our support to women in need. This initiative is our thoughtful effort to help by providing meals to the women at Vrindavan who are not only fighting against the situation but also against hunger. We take immense pride in this initiative and believe that through our actions, we deeply associate ourselves with the old Indian values of sharing, helping the needy and underprivileged within our society," said CMD KRBL - India Gate Basmati Rice - Anil Mittal, while speaking regarding the campaign.

"Some partnerships are beyond commerce, it becomes a part of your being. This for me is one such collaboration. I am extremely proud of the work we have been able to do and ensure food for millions of people together. India Gate truly epitomised giving back to the community and we surely see this as a long term commitment to ensure food on every plate. I take immense pride in thanking India Gate for their constant support during the pandemic. This initiative would not have been possible without their support. We hope to work together on more such initiatives and serve meals to those in need," said Chef Vikas Khanna.

With the world facing an economic slowdown, corporates have a critical role to play, not only by addressing key societal needs, but also by becoming a key contributor in taking care of their local community.

Today, as we continue our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a bigger problem of hunger is affecting millions across the country.

India Gate, being one of the oldest and leading rice brands in India, and a true custodian of hope has started - "Umeed Hain Hum", an initiative that extends hope to a family in need by feeding them. Under this initiative India Gate is donating more than 20,000 meals every day.

This story is provided by Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newswire)