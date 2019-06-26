James Thomas, Country Manager, India, Kronos Incorporated at KronosLIVE India 2019
Kronos spotlights the 'Future of Work' at KronosLIVE India 2019

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:16 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kronos Incorporated announced that its annual KronosLIVE mini-tour kicked off today in Mumbai and will continue in Bengaluru on 4th July. KronosLIVE brings together industry experts, customers, partners, and technology enthusiasts, thought leaders, and industry networking forums to discuss the ever-changing world of work.
The event generates discussions on innovation and best practices to manage the future of work while learning how Kronos workforce management solutions can drive better business outcomes while empowering today's workforce.
The 'Future of Work' topic is defined by elements including inspiration, information, and gaining a fresh perspective on workforce management solutions. Attendees gain valuable insight into how organisations can leverage emerging and consumer-grade technologies to empower their workforces and achieve success while providing attendees a platform to discuss their perspectives on the future of work.
At KronosLIVE Mumbai 2019, Kronos unveiled results from its 'Future of Work: Trends at Work and Workplace' survey, in association with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), which identifies key trends about the future of work in India, such as: workforce planning and scheduling; policies and processes for the growing ecosystem of freelance/contract/gig employment; and automation of operational activities.
"KronosLIVE is our annual platform where our customers, industry leaders, and partners come together to share valuable insights on the developments and innovations in the world of work and workforce management. This year's 'Future of Work' theme is indeed a hot topic that all organisations need to seriously consider. The way we work is rapidly changing and the Kronos 'Future of Work' India survey with SHRM is aimed at identifying the changes that are driving the evolution of work, workforce, and workplaces, and offers valuable viewpoints on how organisations should deal with this ever-changing world. With workforce Dimensions from Kronos we are at the forefront of transforming the future of work", said James Thomas, Country Manager, India, Kronos Incorporated.
Also, at KronosLIVE India, attendees dived into key tenants of "WorkInspired: How to Build an Organisation Where Everyone Loves to Work," a book by Aron Ain, the award-winning CEO of Kronos Incorporated, which launched at KronosWorks 2018 in the U.S. Ain's book takes leaders, HR professionals, and managers inside Kronos' highly admired WorkInspired culture, showing them the surprisingly simple rules they can follow to replicate the company's success. It stands as a testament to how successful CEOs can actively engage with their employees and motivate them while using employee engagement as a growth strategy.
"All organizations need to prepare themselves well for the future of workforce management, and technology is a key enabler to achieve this. Workforce management tools of the future need to further empower managers to provide a better employee experience and help the workforce is more mobile and flexible. KronosLIVE 2019 had some interesting perspectives to share on this", said Prabir Jha, Founder, and CEO.
The event also honoured Kronos' customers and business partners with awards for their outstanding contributions to the workforce management domain.
