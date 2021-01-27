Kuberan's House announces Anirudh A Damani as its first Kubera of startup showcase

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kuberan's House, a first and one of its kind platform dedicated to the start-up industry, has announced getting Anirudh Ashok Damani on board as the first investor for their show.

He is the founder and managing partner of Artha Venture Fund (AVF), India's first MicroVC fund for early-age start-ups. While the preparations for this entrepreneurship-themed show by the team is already in full swing, this move of teaming up with him as their first Kubera (investor) is expected to eventually give the show all the more mileage and attract more startups to apply across India.

Damani, having pursued a double major in Business Administration and Economics from Austin College, Texas, has gathered extensive work experience of working across 85 start-ups all over the globe. He is a recognised personality in the start-up industry and is known for his unique style of working. He is in constant search of budding ideas and companies that are unknown and possess the capability of becoming a start-up, besides being worthy of receiving funding.

He started his entrepreneurial journey as a door-to-door salesman in West Texas for US First Energy. With his skillset and talent, he helped the organisation increase its ranking and sales and became the head of the commercial sales division in just six months. He continued working consistently and there was never looking back.

Presently, he is counted as one of the most sought out investors in the Indian start-up space. Being also a part of the global group of mentors and advisors, Damani works with the sole aim to provide the required support, connections and guidance to the founders of the aspiring firms. He prefers working closely with the founders of the company so that collaboratively they can develop prototypes, find their first customer, decipher unit economics, recruit the second line of management, and at the same time help the organization to grow and prosper.

He is an influencer in the start-up and venture capitalist space and has brought about a change in the lives of over 35,000 followers on social media through his expertise and experiences. Along with blogging on his website, he also hosts a weekly live show and podcast on his Instagram handle wherein he takes up queries and shares his learning about the start-up ecosystem with the audience.

Given the diverse portfolio and social media presence that he has, he is the apt selection for being a part of India's Biggest Startup Show as the first Kubera. Having vast experience of the industry at the global level, and his considerate characteristic with the zeal to help aspiring entrepreneurs and ideas makes him a natural choice to be a unique part of the show, on top of being an investor Damani will also be a mentor to the startups along with best domain partners across India.

"Kuberan's House is known for its unique approach and dedication to the start-up industry. Their entrepreneurship theme-based show is another step in this direction and being a part of such an innovative idea is a great opportunity. It resonates with what I do and wish to do- to help the budding entrepreneurs and give them the required assistance in terms of guidance and investment. I am always on the lookout for unique ideas worthy of receiving the necessary support," said Anirudh A Damani, expressing his excitement.

"I am elated and I am eagerly looking forward to my stint as an investor on screen and I am sure it's going to be a good roller coaster journey for us. The thought process and the vision of the founders Sanjeev, Ram, and Ranjith and the dearth of such a unique platform for the start-up ecosystem is the prime reason for me to be a part of this initiative. I hope to extend my best support and also take away something valuable from the participants as well," he added.



The show will soon be under production and would provide for great content, ideas and invigorating infotainment that will be the first of its kind to an Indian audience. Meanwhile, screening of over 16,000 applicants from diverse backgrounds is happening right now.

"We are happy to have received such a good response but we are all the more ecstatic about getting on board with Mr" Damani as our first Kubera for the show. Given his diverse portfolio and experiences, he will be an asset to our show and we are sure our participants will get a chance to learn a lot under his guidance," said Sanjeev K Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, Kuberan's House, while commenting on the announcement.

"With his energetic and knowledgeable persona, his proactive nature and charisma that he carries, he is truly going to be the first Venture Capitalist celebrity on television," he added.

Kuberan's House has extended the show's registration until 31st January 2021 to ensure more participation. Segregated into multiple stages along with a thorough filtering process, the show has various perks for all the participants which include funding, Kuberan's House fellowship, a comprehensive 3-day workshop, and a golden opportunity to perform at the global platform, 'Open Innovation Week'.

To apply and pitch your idea, please log onto their website, www.kuberanshouse.com

Kuberan's House, a first-of-its-kind platform to source, streamline and showcase innovative start-up ideas from across India is aimed at helping entrepreneurs especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns connect to the best venture capitalists/ investors from across the country, converting most of them into successful business ventures.

It's a unique initiative that creates opportunity, provides great exposure & visibility, profound mentorship, financial assistance for start-up ideators and companies, and makes their dreams into reality by encompassing the extension of the 'Make in India' vision.

Damani is counted as one of the successful and inspiring investors in the start-up and venture capitalist space. He wishes to leverage his experience and expertise to the maximum and to put it to the best use to upscale the start-up ecosystem in India. He regularly writes blogs and also hosts a weekly live show and podcast on his Instagram every Thursday, #DamaniTalks where he shares his experiences.

