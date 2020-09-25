Kubota's best selling MU4501 (45 HP Tractor) to be made in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): MU4501 (45 HP tractor) which is the most popular tractor from Kubota will now be manufactured in India.

The tractor with a 4-cylinder, 2434 cc engine, is extremely powerful, with an outstanding performance and is by far the most loved tractor by the Indian farmer.

The production of the MU4501 in India is the first step towards making Kubota, self-reliant in India and a step towards the "Make in India" campaign. The MU4501 tractor will be "Made in India" with the same quality and safety parameters that Kubota is known for across the world. The 1st lot of the MU4501 will be rolled out on 25th Sept 2020.

It is said, the 1st step is always hardest but it's absolutely worth it, especially when you are committed to your purpose. Kubota is committed to providing technologically advanced products which can enhance the farm productivity and thereby increase the Indian farmer's income.

"In the coming years, we will further look for steadily enhancing the production line-up, which will be mainly focusing on the advanced technology and precision manufacturing which is the legacy of Kubota's 130-year-old Japan's No.1 Tractor brand," said Akira Kato, (MD - Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt Ltd), while commenting on the launch.



The local manufacturing of MU4501 surely opens the gateway to facilitate Made in India, while other Kubota tractors, agricultural machinery and engines are imported currently.

Kubota has contributed towards the growth of the Indian farmer and the Agriculture Industry and has been continuously recognized for its core values which are quality, great products and service. With the introduction of the MU4501 to be Made in India, Kubota is deepening its footsteps in the Indian Agriculture Industry and it's a reaffirmation for the Indian farmers to have a reliable partner who they can trust for their livelihood.

Established in 1890, Kubota - taking full advantage of its forward-looking management policies and by incorporating unique R&D activities - has made constant efforts to remain on the leading-edge of development and innovation. As a result, it currently produces a wide variety of outstanding products ranging from agricultural equipment, engines, construction machinery, housing supplies, pipes, vending machines and various environmentally friendly processing facilities.

Primarily in the area of agricultural machinery, it has earned global renown for quality and reliability that has made it a leading brand in North America, Europe, and Asia. In fact, Kubota exports tractors in more than 150 countries throughout the world.

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt Ltd (KAI) is the Indian subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, Japan which started their operations in India in Dec 2008. KAI is expanding its network across India. It has more than 250 dealers already serving farmers across the country and introducing superior farm mechanization. Kubota is deeply committed to the Indian markets for its development in the agricultural sector. In pure terms, it's Japanese Technology helping Indian Farmers with full-fledged product range starting from, Tractors, Rice Transplanters, Combine harvesters and Industrial engines.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

