Kundan Gold Refinery awarded with Best Refiner and Leading Bullion Seller Awards at IIGC 2019

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): For a consecutive Year 'Kundan Gold Refinery">Refinery', a treasured a business unit of Kundan Group has inherited the Best Refiner (Privately Owned) and leading Bullion Seller of the year award for the year 2018-19 award at the 16th India International Gold convention, Amritsar.

India International Gold Convention brings in the worldwide audience for an in-depth view of the current market scenario prevailing in Bullion Industry.

It represents the changing face of the gold industry in the country and brings together people associated with the gold industry in India and other countries of the bullion industry under one platform. India International Gold Convention (IIGC) held in India and rated as one of the best in the industry.

"At Kundan Group we try our best to provide the utmost satisfaction to our customers by meeting their demands and we are pleased that we are growing and making our consistent efforts to assist growth in gold industry. Also, it is the testament that we are moving in the right direction of growth. We wish to bring many more such laurels to our name and take our company to greater heights", said Vidit Garg, Director, Kundan Group.

