Kurl-on appoints Jyothi Pradhan as CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kurl-on Enterprise Limited, a leader in the mattress and home-comfort space, has recently appointed Jyothi Pradhan as Chief Executive Officer.

Pradhan joined the leadership team in July 2019 as the Head of Corporate Strategy to lead the digital transformation in the company. She has successfully brought in changes in systems and processes as well as a renewed focus on all stakeholders, within and outside the organization.

Pradhan has completed her BE in Electronics and Communication from Manipal Institute of Technology, and an MS in Engineering Management from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

However, that innate entrepreneurial streak sparked her to pursue an MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the University of California, Irvine.

Pradhan brings with her a versatile experience of over 15 years working in industries such as electronics manufacturing, medical transcription, and consumer products, both in India and the US.

Her work experience has taken her across multiple spectrums of companies and roles. She has earned her stripes across domains of Engineering, Sales, Marketing, and Management.

Earlier this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Kurl-on Leadership Team stepped up and led the organization during the time of uncertainty, by digitally connecting the ecosystem and mobilising supplies.

A lot of innovative changes were also brought in - including a digital app for channel partners, enabling contactless ordering, virtual inspection for consumer concerns, and a very successful online consumer competition #ApnaGharApnaStyle.

Pradhan played a key role and her efforts in change management leading to enhanced performance were quick to be recognised by the board, leading to her promotion as Chief Executive Officer of the company. When asked about the future of the company.

"Kurl-on enjoys a leadership status in the Indian mattress industry, backed by a journey that goes back over half a century. Our 10,000 plus strong partner network enables us to be a part of an Atmanirbhar Bharath - creating local jobs and livelihoods," shared Pradhan.

"During the lockdown, we operated our manufacturing facilities with the highest level of sanitisation to ensure the safety of all employees, while we made mattresses required for quarantine facilities. Since then we have expanded these guidelines to include the safety of our partners and our consumers at all our retail locations," she added.

The current pandemic has brought out the importance of comfort at home as people adapt to the new normal of Learn from home, Earn from Home and Relax at home.

Kurl-on has seen this impact with renewed interest in products like Kurl-on RestAngle pillow, and the multi-functional Huddle seat (www.kurlon.com/huddle). The company has also launched a new range of home office products under its Home Komforts brand (www.HomeKomforts.com).

"The future for Kurl-on is very exciting as technology is enabling consumers to experience our products and offerings in new ways. I am honoured to have the confidence of the team as Kurl-on continues to trailblaze a path not only in the mattress industry but in the home and furniture segments as well," concluded Pradhan.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)