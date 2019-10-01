Deputy CEO Mr. Shukla, Chairman Mr. Saxena, Minister Nitin Gadkari, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, Dr Madhu Sharma, Sonia Khurana
KVIC celebrates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with Laadlee and more

Oct 01, 2019

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari launched Ladlee, Oxo Biodegradable sanitary pads manufactured by Deepanjan Charitable Trust, an NGO engaged in women's awareness and actively working towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in partnership with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).
Chairman of KVIC Vijay Kumar Saxena and Depty CEO Shukla honoured this occasion.
Recalling the message of simple living and high thinking of Mahatma Gandhi, the Minister lauded the efforts of Deepanjan Charitable Trust, a PMEGP unit, started by a Former Additional MS of RML Hospital Dr Anjan Prakash along with her daughter who is one of the most leading Dermatologist of India Dr Deepali Bhardwaj.
The trust also gives employment to women while producing these environmental friendly sanitary pads which are made under strict hygienic conditions. Other Trustee Noted Journalist Vinod Sharma, trust members social crusader Gaurav Gupta, Yash Arya, Dr Madhu Sharma were present at the launch.
"Laadlee sanitary pads are now readily available at Khadi stores, Delhi girls must try this brand now as its economical and also healthier for self and environment," they said.
Deepanjan Trust is registered in 12A and 80G and last one year only by their own funds from the trustees has been distributing regular sanitary pads supply, hygiene kits, and health education in the needy and asked for people to support their mission so it can scale new heights and touch more life's.
"It's a great occasion specially to celebrate Gandhian thoughts in a modern way but not by compromising spirit ever. He insisted that youth should be shopping at KVIC than international brands as products are of premium quality here. He explained how his own life includes so many simple daily use products," said Nitin Gadkari.
"These pads are economical, safe and comfortable and definitely most environment friendly pads in market today," said Dr Deepali, Dermatologist.
The KVIC Chairman quoted many statements from Gandhi Ji's life and emphasised on the need to promote more organisations to do efforts like Deepanjan Charitable Trust with a view to achieve the target set under UN SDGs. He gave figures of booming sales from KVIC and proved how simple make in India products are scientific and helpful for a complete life and marked the occasion with offering discounts on Gandhi Cap and few products.
