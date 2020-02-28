Kwai to distribute gifts worth Rs 1 million this Holi

New Delhi [India] Feb 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kwai, one of the world's leading short video apps, is distributing prizes worth Rs 1 million to participants of the online leg of the event that will take place from March 6 to 15 with a lucky lottery on March 16 when Kwai will announce the winners.

To take part online participants have to finish tasks on the Kwai app. There are five colour bags, and each one can be collected by performing a specific task like watching or sharing videos.

By completing the tasks, participants can collect up to five sets of these five coloured bags every day. Upon collecting all five types of colour bags, participants stand the chance of winning three iPhone 11s, 20 Mi band 4s or 4,000 ShareSave coupons worth Rs 100.

Kwai offers its users not only a platform to enjoy short videos but also a community to be a part of. When collecting colour bags, participants can also ask their friends to share a bag that they don't have.

"Holi festival is one of the most important holidays in India, and as a global short video platform, we would love to take this opportunity to provide an exciting and festive experience for all of our users in the country", said Wu Yan, a Senior Executive of Kwai.

A popular app and social media community, Kwai becomes a platform where millions of Indians enjoy watching, making and sharing short videos.

"Localization is at the core of our global operations strategy, which means we'll develop tailor-made functions and features according to the specific needs and preferences of the local communities. Come and join Kwai's in-app activities to celebrate colours, love and the arrival of the spring", added Wu.

Also, on the occasion of Holi, Kwai will be organizing Kwai Wali Holi, a gala musical event on March 7th in Delhi. Famous Singer Millind Gaba will join some of Kwai's most popular influencers, and perform live at this event, and guests will enjoy food and drinks as well as music by the poolside.

