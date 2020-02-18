Kwantics raises seed funding from Marshall Group

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kwantics, Noida-based AI company specializing in call centre automation, speech analytics and voice bots have raised funding from Marshall Group, Faridabad based diversified industrial house.

The amount invested and subsequent valuation was not disclosed by either party. The founding team comprises of Chakrapani Mishra, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and Anant Tripathi, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and ISB Hyderabad.

"We will deploy funds to accelerate revenue growth and further invest in technology," said Anant, while speaking on the fundraise.

Kwantics has developed AI-based speech engines and language understanding modules focused on various Indian languages.

"Our product leverages the power of AI in speech and understanding of natural language to give a highly scalable and scientific means to analyze call audios in real-time and create human-like conversational bots. We have developed in-house speech engines in multiple Indian languages," said Chakrapani, when asked about the differentiation.

"We intended to diversify in technology space for quite some time and we found Kwantics team to be the right partners, as I strongly believe sharing vision & knowledge is vital," said Dr Dewan D Lal Chopra of Marshall Group, while speaking on what interested him in a technology company.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

