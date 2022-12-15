L-T wins 2 orders for its hydrocarbon business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): The hydrocarbon business of Larsen and Toubro has secured two "significant" orders for its asset management and AdVENT business verticals. According to a company statement, "significant" project means those costing between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

New business vertical for operations and maintenance Larsen and Toubro Energy Hydrocarbon for Asset Management has secured its first integrated O and M contract from Vedanta, Cairn Oil and Gas division. This five-year contract is for integrated O and M of upstream oil and gas processing facility at Raageshwari Gas Terminal, and associated gas well pads and South satellite fields, located in Rajasthan, India, according to the statement.

Further, the AdVENT business vertical has received an order for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a hydrogen generation unit (HGU) from Matheson Tri Gas, a subsidiary of Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NSHD).



The company statement added Matheson's Global HYCO business group secured the order for this HGU from Numaligarh refinery in Assam, on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis for 20 years with Topsoe, Denmark, as the overall process licensor for the unit.

The HGU with a capacity of 95 (kilo tonnes per annum) KTPA, is an integral part of the Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP), to expand the current refining capacity from 3 to 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), the company said.

The EPC work of the project will be executed by L and T, under a stringent timeline of 30 months, according to the statement.

Larsen and Toubro Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy) Subramanian Sarma, "These orders reaffirm L and T's execution prowess across the hydrocarbon value chain and leadership as a one-stop solution provider which is translating into growing partnerships with global oil and gas majors. These will go a long way in growing the Indian energy sector and reduce our dependence on imports."

Asset Management and Advanced Value Engineering and Technology (AdVENT) verticals offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers. (ANI)

