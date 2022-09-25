Lack of standardisation of fees, quota are some reasons behind exodus of medical students: Report

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): A report on medical education said various issues, such as lack of standardisation of fees, quota reservations, infrastructural challenges and a sub-optimal college-student ratio, are triggering an exodus of students to foreign universities. The demand for medical education in the country would persist and key changes would be required to eliminate the system's bottlenecks, the report by Anand Rathi Research Anand Rathi Advisors said on Sunday.

One of the reasons why a large number of students are going abroad to have medical education is that there is limited competition in foreign universities, which makes it easily accessible and cheaper than studying in India.

Other reasons, among these, are limited number of medical seats with high threshold required for government colleges and the high cost of medical education in private medical colleges. China, Ukraine, Philippines and Russia account for 60% of the student outflow from India.



Upon completing medical studies at foreign universities, these candidates are required to appear for a screening test - foreign medical graduates examination - to be eligible for a licence to practise in India.

Samir Bahl, chief executive officer for investment banking, Anand Rathi Advisors, said, "The return of Indians studying MBBS in Ukraine has highlighted the growing shortage of MBBS seats in India, despite the government's best efforts to ramp up capacity over the years. We reckon that private sector participation in the medical education industry needs to increase significantly for the admission scenario to improve in India"

Atul Thakkar, director for investment banking, Anand Rathi Advisors, claimed in the report that a robust public-private partnership (PPP) model could present an effective solution and that it would improve the scenario and contribute towards India's growing soft power.

The report provides a detailed view covering every component ranging from government schemes and incentives, fee structures, nature of admission programmes, growth of coaching centres, changes in admission dynamics on the advent of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, etc. (ANI)

