LafargeHolcim India supplies 200 oxygen concentrators to Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Infrastructure major LafargeHolcim India and its two operating companies Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd have provided 200 oxygen concentrators in Delhi to help tackle the pandemic and support the community.

The oxygen concentrators were transported on May 6 and supplied to four locations -- Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Yamuna Sports Complex, Asian Commonwealth Games Village (both of which are Covid treatment centres) and Save Life Foundation.

"The current health crisis in India requires all of us to become more responsible. We will continue to extend our support to community members and authorities across India to counter the upheaval created by Covid-19 pandemic," said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd.



LafargeHolcim India has decided to set up an oxygen generating plant for community of Nagaur district in Rajasthan at JLN Hospital in Nagaur with a capacity of 40 to 50 M3 (with daily refilling of 175 to 200 cylinders.

It has also set up an oxygen generating plant at Ambujanagar in Gujarat which has a capacity of 35 to 40 cylinders a day at the flow rate of 10 Nm3 per hour.

LafargeHolcim India will continue to extend its support to communities and authorities in these difficult times, it said in a statement.

(ANI)

