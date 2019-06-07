Managing Director - A. Rameswari, Celebrity and Film Actress Maya Nelluri, CEO Rotomaker, Mike Yatham National Head Sales and Operations LAPA - Murali.
Managing Director - A. Rameswari, Celebrity and Film Actress Maya Nelluri, CEO Rotomaker, Mike Yatham National Head Sales and Operations LAPA - Murali.

Lakme Academy powered by Aptech expands footprint

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:46 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lakme Academy powered by Aptech (LAPA) today launched a new centre in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. The centre was inaugurated by well-known writer and Telugu Cinema heartthrob Maya Nelluri.
The academy plans to be the biggest player in the beauty and wellness vocational skilling sector and plans to continue its impressive growth in opening training academies in the coming years as well.
The brand is a collaborative venture between global education and training leader, Aptech Ltd. and Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd; a subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Currently, LAPA has over 125 centres across India with over 85 currently open.
"Behind every cinema star or artist lies hours of effort by the beauty, hair care and wellness professional. We certainly owe it to them for our success. I want to convey to all the students out there that this is a great industry to be in, especially since two of the biggest names Aptech and Lakme, are partners in bringing this knowledge to you", said Maya.
"Dilsukhnagar is one of the largest commercial and residential centres in Hyderabad and thus a strategic location for us. The growing demand for skilled beauty professionals is not hinging on the thriving affluent population which has been the predominant consumers of the beauty and wellness service. The rise of millennial and the neo middle class who emphasize on holistic wellbeing as well as the desire to look good and young are playing a key catalyst in the growth", said Pravir Arora, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Marketing, Aptech Ltd.
"It is estimated that the biggest impediment in the growth will be the shortage of skilled manpower. With Lakme Academy powered by Aptech, we aim to bridge this skill gap in the industry. There are numerous opportunities across the value chain for talented beauty and styling professionals, managers and entrepreneurs", said Yatham Madhav Reddy - Owner of the franchise.
Students at the academy are offered both foundation and advanced level training in skin, hair and make-up. Lakme Academy powered by Aptech has also integrated soft skills development into the technical curriculum to ensure that students are aligned as per the demand of the industry. The top-performing students are assisted with placements through the Lakme Salon Network while aspiring entrepreneurs are provided with the vocational skills needed to own and sustain a Lakme Academy franchise.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:57 IST

Merck Foundation meets the First Lady of Guinea to plan launch...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany met the First Lady of Guinea to plan the launch of their programs and initiatives in the country. The meeting was held between The First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Dr Rasha Ke

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:23 IST

Bajaj Finserv envisages a healthier India with #FitForLife campaign

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, aims to further penetrate the health and wellness ecosystem of India by bringing back its successful #FitForLife campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:28 IST

IMF urges policymakers to consider rising power of big...

Washington DC [USA], June 7 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that rising power of big successful companies across the world could lower capital investment, weaken productivity and reduce people's take-home pay.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:03 IST

Cyient makes strategic investment in Israel-based rail...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has announced a corporate venture investment in Israel-based Cylus which a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:49 IST

Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Business becomes Refinitiv in India

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Financial and Risk Business of Thomson Reuters is now part of the Refinitiv group in India, following the close of the India-specific deal that formed part of the global partnership between US private equity group Blackstone and Thomson Reuters in

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:57 IST

CCI approves acquisition of L&T's electrical and automation business

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Larsen & Toubro's (L&T's) electrical and automation business by Schneider Electric India and MacRitchie Investments.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:20 IST

Healthians launches operations in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Healthians, India's largest health test at home service has entered Mumbai and Pune with the acqui-hiring of Mumbai based Wow Web Solutions Private Limited that runs Healthy Labs - A B2B diagnostic logistic service provider. As a part of the deal all Healthy La

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:19 IST

Indiabulls Real Estate to offload 14 pc stake to third party investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): The promoters of Indiabulls Real Estate intend to sell 14 per cent of the fully paid-up capital to third-party investors, a move that has been planned to ensure focus on the financial services business in the long run.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:41 IST

Mega real estate event 'Billion Dreams' closes Square Yards...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, successfully closed its mega global real estate roadshow calendar 2018-19 with 'Billion Dreams'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:37 IST

Giftalove.com announces rapid 3-hour delivery of gifts in India

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In an internet driven world, where anything or everything can be availed with just a few clicks on the phone, the facility of three-hour delivery is certainly a blessing in disguise.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Stocks gain marginally in early hours amid volatile trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally in volatile trading during early hours on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy cut interest rates marginally on expected lines.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Forevermark hosts business transformation programme at London...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, recently organised a customised programme on 'Leading Business Transformation' for their authorized retailers at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in Shanghai at t

Read More
iocl